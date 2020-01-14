advertisement

We are sure Clemson would much prefer the football championship, but successive wins against UNC and Duke are not a bad second.

After a dramatic comeback in Chapel Hill last weekend for Clemson’s first win at the UNC that broke through the 0-59 series, the Tigers followed with a strong win over Duke.

Duke played without Wendell Moore and Joey Baker, both injured, but that doesn’t change the fact that Clemson played with immense heart and passion. And while that wasn’t always the case with Clemson basketball, it was Wednesday night: Clemson played a very, very intelligent game.

Just as the UNC fans expected them to crack, we’re sure some Duke fans did as well. Well, no dice, so congratulations to Brad Brownell and his tigers. You played great.

And we are now looking forward to it.

What do we expect from the Tigers from here after Clyde Trapp is back and this team has advanced a few gears? Are you starting an epic run?

We’ll have to wait and see, but despite losing to LSU in the college football championship, this is one of the greatest successes in Clemson’s history. Jim will keep up with his attitude soon.

