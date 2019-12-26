advertisement

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway will return to action in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, his one-year ban on a positive drug test over.

It was just before play last season that Galloway, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and offensive lineman Zach Giella tested positive for ostarine and were suspended for a year.

On Thursday, as defending champion Clemson prepares to play Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, Galloway maintained his innocence.

“I know I didn’t do anything wrong, so no matter what the media says, I know I didn’t do anything with the intention of putting it in my system and I’ve done maybe 15-20 drug tests since what I failed and I failed no other, “Galloway said.

“And they have been tested on drugs by the same company that uses the NCAA. So I know I have done nothing wrong. I really only believe in God every time we do a drug test. I just hope and pray that nothing crazy not to happen like this again. I don’t want this for any player. There’s nothing you can do about it. They want you to tell them how it happened in your system, and if you can’t tell them, they can’t do anything with it. “

Ostarine has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but it can still end up in supplements and is not mentioned on the label.

Galloway, a sophomore, is the only one of the three players still suspended with the Tigers. Lawrence pleaded for the NFL Draft and was taken No. 17 overall by the New York Giants, and Giella was ineligible.

Galloway spent the regular season as the tight end of the scout squad and said he expects to have first-game kicks.

“Of course there will be nerves there. I haven’t played in a year, “he said.” I know I’ve done nothing wrong, so I’ll go out there and appreciate the opportunity and enjoy the moment. “

The No. 3 Tigers and the Buckeyes No. 2 meet at 8 p.m. ET for the right to play either No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Oklahoma for the national championship.

