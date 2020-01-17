advertisement

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – The leading player in Clemson’s history has chosen the NFL.

Travis Etienne is returning for his peak season, according to a post on his social media accounts.

“I have long dreamed of driving at the highest level and having the chance to play in the NFL,” said Etienne on Friday. “But I’m not finished with dreams here at Clemson either. That’s why I am announcing that I will return to my peak season.” I look forward to graduating from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud in the 2020 season. “

Etienne set the Clemson-Rushing record at 4,038 meters during the national championship. He has 56 quick touchdowns and was ranked second in yards per carrt last season.

Etienne was named ACC Player of the Year in two consecutive seasons and was a second choice in this year’s NFL draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

