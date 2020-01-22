advertisement

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its football schedule for 2020 on Wednesday. Clemson will open its 125th season on Thursday, September 3, when the team opens the season on the road at Georgia Tech.

Clemson Football Schedule 2020:

(Home Games bold; all games on Saturday unless otherwise stated)

September 3 (Thursday): Georgia Tech

September 12: LOUISVILLE

September 19: AKRON

September 26: Virginia

October 2 (Friday): at Boston College

October 10: in the state of Florida

October 17: NC STATE

October 24: SYRACUSE

November 7: in Notre Dame

November 14: THE CITADEL

November 21: in the Wake Forest

November 28: SOUTH CAROLINA

Matchday elections for the 2020 season will be announced at a later date. Clemson fans can get their first glimpse of the 2020 Tigers on Saturday, April 4, when the team hosts their annual spring game at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

In order to receive the online soccer season ticket and parking ticket for 2020, all IPTAY donors must accept and complete 50 percent of their IPTAY 2020 donation by Saturday, February 15th. Please make your commitment and 50 percent for the IPTAY 2020 year. Click here. Season passes for both renewals and new orders will be sold on Sunday March 1st to IPTAY members who have renewed and fulfilled 50 percent of their promises.

For more information on ticketing for the 2020 Clemson football season, please visit ClemsonTigers.com or call 1-800 CLEMSON.

SEPT. 3 • AT GEORGIA TECH • BOBBY DODD STADIUM, ATLANTA, GA.

Clemson will open the season against Georgia Tech for the second time in a row. This is the first time that Clemson has opened with an ACC opponent in two consecutive years since a five-year series of conference season openings from 1965 to 1969. Shortly before Thursday night’s opening, the Tigers are in the middle of a winning streak against Georgia Tech for the first time in the series’ s history and will try to win a third game in a row at Georgia Tech for the first time in the program years.

SEPT. 12 • LOUISVILLE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will play Cardinals 6-0 against Louisville on September 12. This is the fifth opponent in school history against whom Clemson won his first six games. Clemson has scored 42, 47, 77 and 45 points in their last four meetings with Louisville. This is Clemson’s first time scoring more than 40 points with an ACC opponent in four consecutive games.

SEPT. 19 • ACRON • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

After the season opened with two conference competitions, Clemson will play its first non-conference game of the season on September 19 when the Tigers take on Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. The game marks the first meeting of the two schools and is Clemson’s third game against a MAC opponent during Dabo Swinny’s coaching tenure, including a 52:27 win over Ball State in 2012 and a 56-3 win over Kent State in 2017.

SEPT. 26 • VIRGINIA • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will face Virginia on September 26 during a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship game. Clemson stands against Virginia with a score of 39: 8: 1 and opens the series against the Cavaliers with a winning streak of 29 games in the years 1955 to 1989 seasons. The previous winning streak in 29 games is the sixth longest winning streak in FBS history for one team against another, with Notre Dame vs. Navy (43), Nebraska vs. Kansas (36), Oklahoma vs. Kansas State (32), Florida via Kentucky ( 31), Penn State via Temple (31) and Nebraska via Kansas State (29).

October 2 • AM BOSTON COLLEGE • ALUMNI STADIUM, CHESTNUT HILL, MASS.

On Friday, October 2, Clemson returns to his last win on Friday, a 56:10 win at Chestnut Hill in 2016. Last season, Clemson performed one of his most dominant performances against Boston College in 2019 Eagles , 674 -; 177. The 497-yard differential was Clemson’s largest yard differential against an ACC opponent since the conference was founded in 1953, surpassing a 464-yard lead over Wake Forest in 2000.

October 10 • IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA • DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM, TALLAHASSEE, FLA.

Clemson will attempt to win Florida State for the sixth time in a row and will continue its recent series of hot starts as the Tigers take on Seminoles in Tallahassee on October 10th. The Tigers led 28-0 in both games to halftime -10 win in Tallahassee in 2018 and 45-14 win in Clemson in 2019. In the last two games between the two programs, Clemson together gained a 56- 0 points, an advantage of 614-128 yards and an advantage of a 35-10 advantage in the first tees in the first half.

October 17 • NC STATE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

A year after Clemson defeated NC State in Raleigh to claim the ACC Atlantic Division title, the Tigers will welcome the pack of wolves to Death Valley on October 17. Clemson has won 15 of his last 16 games against NC State, including the last eight, the longest winning streak of both teams in the all-time series. The last team meeting in Death Valley took place in 2018 in a battle of the undefeated top 20 teams when Clemson led 34: 0 to Homecoming’s 41: 7 win in the third quarter.

October 24 • SYRACUSE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

On October 24th, Syracuse will return for the first time after Clemson’s memorable 27:23 victory in Death Valley, which has helped Clemson set a 15-0 record and national championship in 2018. Clemson is 6-2 to Syracuse Alltime, including a 3-0 home record. Clemson was ranked AP Top 25 in all eight all-time competitions against Syracuse, including a top 3 finish in six of the last seven matchups with the Orange.

November 7 • AT NOTRE DAME • NOTRE DAME STADIUM, SÜDBIEGE, IND.

In a battle of historical programs, Clemson and Notre Dame will meet for the fifth and third time in a six-year period when the teams meet on November 7th. Clemson has won each of his last three games against Notre Dame, including a 16:10 win in South Bend in 1979, a memorable 24:22 win in torrential rain in Clemson in 2015, and a 30-3 win in college Football Playoff National Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl Classic in 2018.

November 14 • THE CITADEL • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will welcome the Bulldogs of The Citadel to Death Valley on November 14th. This is part of Clemson’s annual planning philosophy of having been an FCS opponent every year since 2007. Clemson has been 34-0 against FCS opponents since Division I division in 1978, winning 33 of the 34 double-digit games.

November 21 • IN THE WACHWALD • BB & T FIELD, WINSTON-SALEM, NC.

Clemson will end the regular seasonal conference game on November 21st in Wake Forest, where Clemson released one of the most productive rushing games in history when he last visited in 2018. With a 63-3 win in Wake Forest in 2018, Clemson was quickly 471 yards and an average of 11.8 yards per carry, setting the school record for yards per carry on October 17, 1903 against Georgia Tech (11.2) was broken. Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Adam Choice helped Clemson record the first game in school history, in which three different Clemson players completed more than 125 races in a single game.

November 28 • SOUTH CAROLINA • MEMORY STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will end the regular season game against rival South Carolina on November 28th. The Tigers have won each of their last six competitions against the Gamecocks, and another Clemson win this season would be the longest winning streak in the series history of both programs (seven in a row, Clemson from 1934-40) .z

