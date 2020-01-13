advertisement

CLEMSON, SC (AP) – The city around Clemson University is just loosening its open container of alcohol laws for a street party while the school’s soccer team is playing the national championship game on Monday evening.

The Clemson City Police closes the downtown streets at 5:00 p.m. and set up screens as Clemson takes on the LSU in the College Football Playoffs national championship game.

advertisement

Open containers of alcohol are prohibited by city law, but these rules are lifted in the party area, the police said.

According to the police, no alcohol can be brought to the party from outside.

The party and the repeal of the Open Container Act ends at midnight. In a cheeky Facebook post, Clemson Police said they would continue to arrest anyone who destroys property or violates other laws.

“All other laws and regulations are in force and no one wants to celebrate the night with a shiny pair of matching bracelets. We have new officers, their handcuffs are new, which means that they are not yet outstretched and are not feeling so well, ”the police wrote at their post.

advertisement