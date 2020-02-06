advertisement

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a huge pay raise – from $ 1 million to at least $ 1.6 million a year – on Thursday when the University Board of Trustees approved the contracts of Tiger’s 10 assistant coaches.

In 2020, Elliott becomes the Tigers’ only offensive coordinator after Jeff Scott set off to become South Florida’s head coach, and raising associate salaries makes him one of the highest paid coaches in the position.

ESPN said the trustees approved a three-year deal, $ 5.1 million that will pay him $ 1.6 million in 2020, $ 1.7 million in 2021 and $ 1.8 million in the final year of the deal.

Offensive coordinator in Alabama Steve Sarkisian will win $ 1.6 million this season.

With a salary of $ 2.5 million a year, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country.

In 2019, only six assistant football coaches have made more than $ 1.6 million, according to USA Today’s payroll database. One of them, Dave Aranda, quit his job as defensive coordinator at LSU to become chief executive at Baylor after Matt Rhule left for the Panthers in Carolina.

“It was a market, it was deserved,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said of Elliott’s rise, according to Columbia State, SC “Really, really happy that we were able to get this pay packet, pulled together for him to stay here, and that the board was with us and able to approve it. “

Elliott, a Clemson study, was the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator in the last five years. At the time, Clemson was 69-5 and won two national championships.

