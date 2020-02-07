advertisement

CLEMSON, SC – NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame was scheduled for Saturday, November 7th at 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff on NBC.

Clemson takes part in the competition with a 3-1 record against Notre Dame, most recently with a 30-3 win at the 2018 College Football Playoff National Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic.Three points with the least points in the history of Notre Dame were equated when Clemson won the 14th win of his 15-0 championship campaign.

Clemson has won in his only trip to Notre Dame Stadium to date, and on November 17, 1979 he won a 16:10 victory over the Irish future Clemson Hall of Famers Jeff Davis and Terry Kinard. Three Obed Ariri field goals and a Billy Lott touchdown run helped Clemson overcome a 10-point gap.

