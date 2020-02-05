advertisement

February 5, 2020 8:11 PM EST

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. (ESPN) – Dabo Swinny’s sixth consecutive top 10 class is signed and sealed by the five-star defenses Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee.

ESPN 300 DT Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams form an excellent line of defense. The ESPN 300 LBs Trenton Simpson and Sergio Allen offer more talent for the first seven. ESPN 300 CB Fred Davis is in the form of A.J. Terrell while four-star R.J. Mickens is versatile.

On the offensive, ESPN 300 QB D.J. Uiagalelei and four-star RBs DeMarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pryor rank among the top three in the nation in their positions. ESPN 300 WR Eddie Williams Jr. comes from the same high school Justyn Ross. The offensive line was fully occupied with OG Mitchell Mayes in 1st place, ESPN 300s Walker Parks, Bryn Tucker and Paul Tchio as well as John Williams with four stars.

