Clemson starting defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney is expected to be limited to the best case for Monday night’s game of the College Football School Championship, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday.

Pinckney, a fifth-year senior, suffered an injured left ankle in the Tiger’s 29-23 victory over Ohio State in a semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

“We’re hopeful,” Swinney said of Pinckney’s status in recent media availability before the title game against LSU in New Orleans. “But if he plays, he will be limited.”

Pinckney has started 13 of 14 games, making 27 tackles, including four for loss and one sack, earning third-team All-ACC teams. Clemson’s top standout inside linebacker is sophomore Jordan Williams, who has 31 tackles, with 5 1/2 for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.

Nr. 3 Clemson (14-0) will move on to the back-to-back national titles and 30th consecutive victory. Nr. 1 LSU (14-0) has the nation’s highest offense (48.9 points per game) and is seeking its first national championship since 2007.

