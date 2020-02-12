February 12, 2020, 11:22 p.m. EST

PITTSBURGH – Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, Tevin Mack added 16 and Aamir Simms ended 12 when Clemson continued his Pittsburgh championship on Wednesday night with a surprising 72-52 router.

The Tigers (12-12, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their seventh consecutive place against the Panthers (15-10, 6-8), having emerged from a shooting range and suffered a loss of three games. Clemson shot 50% (22 out of 44) from the field, including 13 out of 22 (59%) out of 3 points after shooting only 22% out of 3 during his last slide.

Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 11 points and Au’Tiese Toney put in 10 points, but the Panthers didn’t seem to figure out Clemson’s zone defense. Pitt shot down only 31% (15 out of 48), even when security guard Ryan Murphy returned, who was goalless in 16 minutes after three missed games after a concussion.

The Tigers have struggled to score recently, averaging only 48.3 points on the slide they brought to the Petersen Events Center. It seemed the same early on. Clemson missed his first five shots and looked out of line until Simms started attacking the track before kicking the ball past the 3-point line for open glances. The Tigers struck six three-pointers in the first 20 minutes and took the lead 32:24 when the Panthers ended the first half with almost as many sales (seven) as baskets (eight).

Clemson’s lead increased to 50-31 on a Mack layup, before Pitt reacted 7:03 with a 14-1 surge to 51-45 after two free throws from Xavier Johnson. However, the tigers stabilized behind Dawes and Simms. Dawes nailed a sweater to restore Clemson’s double-digit advantage. He threw a 3-pointer to the next Tigers possession when Clemson Pitt coach Jeff Capels spoiled 45th birthday by retiring late.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers desperately needed a win if they wanted to stay in the mix in the confused center of the ACC. While the NCAAs seem unreachable, a strong finish could offer Clemson some sort of off-season opportunity.

Pitt: The Panthers were ready to get 500 in the conference and took a big step back. Unable to adapt when faced with zone defense all season, Pitt relied too often on McGowens or Johnson to find their way to do something.

NEXT

Clemson: hosts No. 5 Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers fell to Cardinals 80-62 on January 25.

Pitt: Travel to Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Panthers canceled each of their last three meetings with the Hokies.