College Football Playoff National Championship: # 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. # 1 LSU (14-0) in New Orleans, Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: LSU from 5.5.

Series record: LSU 2-1.

WHAT’S IN THE GAME?

Clemson, the winner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is trying to repeat as national champions and is the first team to do so since Alabama in the 2011/12 season. The Tigers would also join an even more exclusive college football company in four years with a third national title. Only Alabama (2009, 2011-12), Nebraska (1994-95, 97) and Notre Dame (1946-47, 49) did this feat during the AP election period (from 1936). It would label the tigers as a true dynasty.

LSU, the Southeastern Conference Champion, is aiming for its first national championship since 2007 and fourth overall victory (2003 BCS, 1958 AP).

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons versus LSU QB Joe Burrow. Linebacker versus quarterback might make you think Burrow will do the triple option, but Simmons is a different kind of linebacker. The Butkus award winner is represented in the entire defense by coordinator Brent Venables. Simmons could be the best way for Clemson to stir up Burrow. Nothing has worked so far this season as the Heisman Trophy winner has achieved a SEC record of 55 touchdowns and 5,208 yards.

TO SEE PLAYERS

Clemson: RB Travis Etienne. Etienne is the best and most versatile weapon on the offensive with a number of elite playmakers. He ran for 1,538 meters and 8.0 per carry. The state of Ohio slowed him down on the ground in the semifinals, just to get three passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU: DE K’Lavon Chaisson. The tigers had 35 sacks and Chaisson is by far their best single pass ruser. Injuries slowed the second year earlier this season, but he led the team with 6.5 sacks, including 4.5 in the last three games.

FACTS

Clemson is victorious in 29 games, including 25-0, and QB Trevor Lawrence starts in the second half. The Tigers can become the 13th team in college college history to win 30 games in a row and only the 7th team to do so since 1950.… Burrow has completed 77.6% of his passes. The 2008 NCAA record was 76.7% for Colt McCoy from Texas. The LSU won their last two national Superdome championships in New Orleans (2003 against Oklahoma and 2007 against Ohio State), losing their last Alabama title appearance after the 2011 season.… Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could be the 12th coach in the AP poll era won at least three national championships. … LSU coach Ed Orgeron was 11-3 against teams in the top 10 at the time of the game.

