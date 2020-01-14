advertisement

January 14, 2020, 12:45 a.m. EST

NEW ORLEANS – No. 3 Clemson lost its first game in more than two years and fell to No. 1 LSU 42-25 at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Clemson seniors ended their careers 55-4 and had to suffer their first loss since dropping the Sugar Bowl in the same stadium in 2017. Clemson closed the year with 14: 1, while LSU with Clemson (2018) closed the only two programs of modern times with 15: 0.

The defeat nullifies Clemson’s 29-game winning streak. The 29 consecutive wins are the twelfth longest winning streak in college football history and the longest since Florida State scored 29 straight wins between 2012 and 2014. It is the Tiger’s first defeat after 742 days.

Trevor Lawrence completed 18-37 passes and hurried to score a yard touchdown in the first quarter. Travis Etienne ended up 78 yards on the floor while catching five passes for 36 yards. Justyn Ross was the leading recipient of the Tiger, who fished five passes for 76 yards.

In the competition, Travis Etienne, who ran back, became Clemson’s best rusher ever and surpassed Raymond Priest’s previous 3,966m mark. Just a little later, Clemson was the first to hit when Lawrence found the end zone on the ground and completed a 67-meter drive with five games in just over two minutes. After an LSU goal, Kicker B.T. Potter brought Clemson back to the top with a 52-yarder. It was also the longest field goal in the history of the CFP Championship Game.

After a stop, Tee Higgins made his first career rushing attempt to counter Etienne 36 meters above the field and scored 10:38 in the second quarter. On this ride, Clemson went 96 yards in just four games and took the 17-7 lead. From there, the LSU ended the first half with three touchdowns in the final of 9:17, including a 95-yard run that gave them a 28-17 lead over the half.

Clemson made a statement from half-time, firing Burrow in third place to finish the first ride, and went 50 meters in six games, interrupted by an Etienne Rushing score and an Amari Rodgers two-point conversion, to climb back. However, the LSU scored a few unanswered touchdowns to take a 42-25 lead at 12:08, a lead they would consider the rest of the game to be

