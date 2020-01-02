advertisement

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers fell to No. 7 in the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday. The Littlejohn Coliseum competition marked the Tiger’s first game action in 2020 and resulted in the Cardinals leaving the game with a 75:50 win.

Louisville (13-1, 2-0 ACC) knocked over 12 3-pointers and shot 43.1 percent off the ground. Clemson (5: 9, 1: 2 ACC) won the rebound by losing 47 boards, seven more than the Cardinals overall, and 22 going on the offensive. The tigers also recorded 28 points in color and sank 13 free throws.

Hannah Hank led the tigers down and contributed to both ends of the floor. Hank was Clemson’s leading writer with 11 points and seven rebounds, five of which were offensive boards. Chyna Cotton reached the highest level of her career with eight points and achieved six rebounds and three steals. In addition, Kobi Thornton took ninth place in the program history and third place in the program history in blocks. During her tenure in Clemson, Thornton has stacked 681 boards and 129 blocks. Dana Evans led the Cardinals with 27 points in the 10 of 20 shootout.

Although Louisville fell 24:18 in the first half against the competition, he took the lead with 50:22. The Cardinals connected to 10 Treys in the first 20 minutes. Thirteen offensive rebounds of the tigers came in the first half. The Cardinals had a 65:32 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Clemson didn’t go quietly. The Tigers played 8-0 at the start of the fourth quarter and drew Louisville 4:25. Clemson prevailed 28:25 against Louisville in the second half, but the Cardinals finally took the 75:50 victory.

After a week-long break, the Tigers will face the demon deacons of the Wake Forest (8-5, 1-1) again on Thursday, January 9th. and is to be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

