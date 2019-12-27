advertisement

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) vs. No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in Glendale, Arizona, Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Clemson at 1 1/2.

Series record: Clemson leads 3-0.

WHAT’S IN THE GAME?

A place in the national championship game of college football playoffs. The horse chestnuts and tigers have been here before. They met at the Fiesta Bowl in the 2016 semi-finals and Clemson won 31-0. A lot has changed since then, including two national championships for the Tigers and a new coach for the state of Ohio. It is also a chance for the Buckeyes to show that they have the same elite status as programs like Clemson and Alabama.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State DE Chase Young vs. Clemson LT Jackson Carman. Young is an All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist. He had 16 1/2 sacks in 11 games and is probably the first non-quarterback to be selected in the NFL draft. Carman, in his second year, is a former five-star recruit from Ohio. He’ll probably need help to contain Young. In addition, the Buckeyes like to move in their top pass rusher to compete with their opponents’ protection plans.

TO SEE PLAYERS

State of Ohio: QB Justin Fields. There’s so much talent on both sides that it’s difficult to narrow it down, but the quarterbacks will be in the spotlight because they’re huge stars. Fields threw 40 touchdowns and only one interception. He also ran for 10 points. Fields has a sore left knee. How that affects his excellent speed could be critical.

Iowa: Last year, QB Trevor Lawrence was the first freshman quarterback to lead a team to a national championship since 1985. After a somewhat slow start to the season, he played at an elite level at the end of the year. He completed 68% of his passports with 34 TD throws.

FACTS

Fields and Lawrence grew up in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta about 20 miles apart. Both are in their second year, but this will be the first game they have ever played against each other. … Clemson has won 28 games in a row, the longest winning streak in the nation. Ohio State won 19 games in a row, the second best. Each team has a retracting star. Clemson’s Travis Etienne averages 8.24 yards per carry and has 19 touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins averages 6.46 yards per carry and has scored 22 touchdowns. Ryan Day, Ohio, is in its first season as head coach of the Buckeyes after taking office when Urban Meyer resigned. Day is trying to be the first national coach to win the championship title in Miami since Larry Coker in 2001. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has the Tigers in the playoffs for the fifth time in a row. You have reached the championship game three times.

