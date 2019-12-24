advertisement

This story about Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever first appeared in the Actors / Directors / Screenwriters issue of TheWrap Oscar magazine.

Aldi’s Hodge had a mission for his acting career in 2019: finding roles that challenged the status quo. Looking ahead to 2020, it can be said with certainty that he has achieved this goal.

Earlier this year, Hodge silently left the audience in Sundance in “Clemency,” Chinonye Chukwu’s award-winning drama about how the execution of the death penalty not only dehumanizes and emotionally destroys the convicted but also takes a spiritual toll on those who wear them Execution from. Hodge goes to the top as death row inmate Anthony Woods, from the violent attempt to take his own death into his own hands to the complete shutdown as a prison guard, played by Alfre Woodard, he calmly explains how the state will kill him.

“For Anthony Woods, this scene of trying to kill himself is the dignity he can give himself,” said Hodge. “However, I seriously hit my head. I misjudged my distance, but it was worth it because every audience I’ve seen this scene with has exactly the same reaction and they can see how it really is there. “

To prepare for the role, Hodge toured San Quentin with prison inmates serving life sentences. He was shown the execution chamber and the machine that used to administer the lethal injection, but was not allowed to speak to any of the inmates on death row. This isolation flowed into Hodge’s performances when he noticed that it was just another way of dehumanizing those sentenced to death.

“There are differences in the way that death row inmates are treated to the last breath. Anthony was in the process for 15 years when we met him in the film. You can only imagine how to believe, hope and believe if you sit there and wait for death. ”

“Grace” is one of three roles Hodge has performed this year that challenges our society’s sense of justice. He also played in the true story drama “Brian Banks” about a former football perspective whose life was destroyed by false rape charges. He also investigates how racism in the criminal justice system affects those who enforce him in the Showtime series “City on a Hill”. In this series, he plays a Boston district attorney trying to find justice in a power structure dominated by white men.

“I just stuck to the type of roles that crossed my path,” he said. “For me as an actor, I hope to be part of a progressive conversation that questions our daily way of life. These roles line up and I moved in the flow of things, but they are all roles in stories that I am proud to be part of. ”

