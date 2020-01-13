advertisement

Clean power

January 13, 2020 against Carolyn Fortuna

CleanTechnica readers are a smart party. They read carefully and often add comments that provide alternative perspectives on the topics and issues that we discuss. In a recent article, “Do you think the Trump administration should have dismantled these 10 environmental rules?”, Quite a few readers have taken the extra step to respond to a survey we have set up. Let us analyze their passionate responses and see if we can discern patterns of environmental concern among the CleanTechnica audience.

Since Trump took office, more than 90 environmental rules and regulations have been changed, dismantled or eliminated.

Here are the 10 environmental rules that the Trump administration is messing with that we found particularly serious.

Submitted notification of intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. The withdrawal process can only be completed in November 2020.

Announced intention to stop payments to the Green Climate Fund, a United Nations program to help poorer countries reduce CO2 emissions.

Replaced the Obama era Clean Power Plan, which would have set strict limits on CO2 emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants, with a new version that would allow states to set their own rules.

Revoked an Obama government order aimed at reducing the federal government’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in ten years.

Withdrawn the power of California to set its own stricter emission standards for cars and light trucks.

Agencies represented to stop using an Obama-era calculation of the “social costs of carbon” that regulators used to estimate the long-term economic benefits of reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The way the Endangered Species Act is being applied has changed, making it more difficult to protect wildlife from long-term threats due to climate change.

Withdrawn water pollution regulations for fracking on federal and Indian countries.

Proposed ‘streamlining’ of the approval process for drilling for oil and gas in national forests.

A regulation from the Obama era withdrawn that would have nearly doubled the number of light bulbs that were subject to energy efficiency standards from January 2020. The EPA also blocked the next phase of efficiency standards for light bulbs that are already regulated.

The Paris Agreement is at the top of the list

An ambitious attempt to combat climate change and to adapt to its effects, the central goal of the Paris Agreement is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change through a global rise in temperature this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre -industrial levels strive to further limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

26.9% of the CleanTechnica readers who responded to the survey said they were withdrawing from the Paris agreement as the # 1 environmental policy error by the Trump government.

“Carbon is a global problem. We need China and India aboard the western world. “

“It sends the wrong message to the rest of the world and may endanger our planet and its inhabitants.”

“It sends a terrible message to the world and depicts the US when it turns its back on humanity.”

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is the worst of those regulatory changes. All changes are probably not supported by the majority of Americans. “

“Although all Trump’s actions are bad, this decision leaves the US like a pariah in the eyes of the world. Pollution and climate change are global problems and can only be faced with serious efforts from all countries in the world. “

Just can’t choose: they are all bad policies

The Environmental Integrity Project says that the Trump administration’s pattern of reversing a wide range of regulations to protect our water, air, land and public health is the result of a mission to help highly polluted industries to reward those who donate heavily to political campaigns. They point out that the figures show that environmental rules are generally good for the economy and have benefits that far outweigh the costs by preventing illness and death from dangerous pollution.

23.1% of the CleanTechnica respondents agreed – they simply could not opt ​​for one deregulation of the environment over the other. Here are some of their comments.

“We must blame Trump and cancel his actions.”

“The one who would influence Trump the most is number 10 (light bulbs), but he would get the message.”

“These choices will cause the United States to lose its lead in the environmental protection of the country and the world.”

“Every regulation is important.”

Fuel emissions came home with readers

The Trump government has long withdrawn California’s old right to set stricter air pollution standards for cars and light trucks. It is another step in a broad campaign to undermine the Obama era policy aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change. The Washington Post states have initiated a massive legal battle between California and the federal government and have automakers in a prolonged period of uncertainty, and have created unrest in the country’s car market.

15.4% of CleanTechnica participants felt that California’s power to set its own tighter emission standards for cars and light trucks was central to a progressive US carbon policy. Although none of the CleanTechnica readers who responded to the survey added individual comments to this selection, they seemed to agree with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. He has sued the Trump government for a number of issues and returns to court, arguing that the standards for clean cars in California are “feasible, scientifically substantiated and a blessing for hard-working American families and public health.”

Endangered Species Act in Danger

The Endangered Species Act (ESA), adopted by two-part support in 1973, is the most effective American law to protect species from extinction. The World Wildlife Foundation explains that grizzly bears, humpback whales and bald eagles are just a few of the 46 species that are now listed as recovered under the ESA. The recovery of any species, they say, is a gradual process that “requires a long-term commitment and depends on many factors,” including direct threats, habitat, food availability, reproduction speed, and climate. Opponents of the ESA have attempted to weaken it, mainly because of the limitations that land use imposes.

7.7% of the respondents in the CleanTechnica survey found protecting vulnerable wildlife more important than other environmental deregulations of the Trump administration. One participant commented: “People could protect and retain themselves. Wildlife in the face of shrinking habitat is not possible. “

Not all CleanTechnica readers agree that dismantling environmental rules is a bad thing

Just a few days ago, Trump proposed a major overhaul of environmental regulation in what he calls an attempt to streamline the process for infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and oil pipelines. Fox News has placed its announcement in the foreground, which took place only a few days after the 50th anniversary of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Particularly important in the Trump plan is the accelerated processing and stricter deadlines for filling in environmental impact statements, so that construction projects can progress faster.

“These endless delays are wasting money, preventing projects from being groundbreaking and denying jobs to the incredible workers of our country,” Trump said, pointing out that NEPA has not changed in more than 40 years. “Now we are going to have strong regulation, but it is going very fast.”

Some respondents to the survey agreed. A CleanTechnica reader said: “I am glad he dismantled it. The consumer is and will continue to encourage the progress we have made so far.”

Other worrying environmental deregulations

The Trump administration has great deregulating ambitions and some respondents to the CleanTechnica survey differed about which changes in environmental policy could have the most sustainable effects. One person called the withdrawal of Obama’s order to reduce federal government emissions 40% over 10 years “insane.” Another found that “1, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 have the most serious environmental impact, even if global warming is not taken into account. Coal-fired exhaust gases are the largest source of mercury in our area. Mercury is ( depending on which form it is – sulfate, oxide, etc.) 100 to 1000 times the toxicity of lead! “

This was a small sample (N) and therefore not statistically significant, but it does show the importance that several CleanTechnica readers attach to the protection of the environment. Our survey is now closed, but if you want to continue this conversation, you can add a comment in the Disqus comments section below.

For example, e360 at Yale claims that “mathematical manipulation becomes an important tool for reversing regulation at the EPA.” Do you think the American public is being played by rhetoric that exaggerates the costs of new regulations and underestimates their benefits?

About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

