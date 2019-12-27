advertisement

27 December 2019 Erika Clugston

Because clean meat startups are becoming increasingly popular and continue to grow, many continue to use FBS (Fetal Bovine Serum) as growing media for their products. The serum is controversial, due to the circumstances in which it is harvested from the blood of fetuses from slaughtered pregnant cows, and contaminates the idea of ​​”clean” meat.

Future Fields is a startup that works on a clean and affordable alternative to FBS and wants to share this with the entire mobile agriculture. By focusing on growing media, the company hopes to accelerate the growth and innovation of all clean meat startups. We spoke with co-founder and product leader of Future Fields, Lejjy Gafour, to find out more about the company’s work and its plans for the future.

Why did you find Future Fields? Why are you personally passionate about the project?

We started Future Fields because we have to do more than hope. I grew up on a farm, I went through the pattern of growing food and it wasn’t enough to do anything more than keep us alive. I was bothered by what is commonly called “food insecurity,” and this was still in a rich, first world country. It is often easy to forget that there are many more people who do not have food security for a long time, be it here in North America or abroad. There are of course many reasons for this, because food is a complex system. As we face the future with the challenges we face today with the inevitable consequences of climate change and the lack of progress in many areas of our food system, we must strive to change the way we make our food.

Can you tell us something about the processes and technology that Future Fields uses to make meat based on cells?

We now play the role of technology enabler by making growth media available for up to 99% lower costs compared to standard commercial options. Our secret sauce is in the technology that we have developed that can completely replace the need for standard FBS (Fetal Bovine Serum) and other traditional media formulations. We originally started as a “full-stack” bred meat company that successfully produced chicken several times using a cell-based process. Although we were successful in developing prototypes, we decided to try to speed up the entire industry by reducing the scale costs from the perspective of growth media.

How do resource use and greenhouse gas emissions from your products relate to traditional meat in a life cycle analysis? Could you share some songs with us?

We are currently finalizing that!

How much does your clean meat cost compared to traditional meat? How do you work to reduce costs?

When we first started 3 years ago, our original prototypes were $ 4500 per pound (CAD). With our growing media product we are able to achieve a reduction of ~ 70X or more of those final costs, depending on the design of the rest of the system. For our customers and future customers who use our growing media to produce their own food, this happens on a case-by-case basis.

Do you believe there is technology that still needs to be invented to improve the process and costs of clean meat?

Like any new industry, I truly believe that we will see several new innovations coming from the cellular agricultural space that will be used in more than just the production of farmed meat. Every step in the production chain is a possible opportunity to create a new innovation. This applies all the way from cell lines to bioreactors and final processing.

What are your target markets?

Our target market is any cellular farm on the planet that uses growing media as part of their production process.

How did you obtain your financing as a startup? Which VCs or companies have invested in Future Fields and how have they been approached (or vice versa)?

We even started our company earlier this year. We were lucky enough to work with https://www.gogrow.co/ and the great team that supported the GROW crew. We are currently increasing our seed round.

What are some of the biggest obstacles to clean meat today? Where do you see it in five years?

It is a challenge of costs to still scale, but that kind of challenge is something that will be solved over time. Mobile farming is not unique when it comes to the social and technological life cycle of new systems and ideas that present a challenge and an opportunity for people. There is a period of hype cycles, of fear, of hope and of ultimate success. Although we talk a lot about costs, it is important that we do not lose sight of the required social and policy shifts that we need to tackle as an industry if we want to realize our vision of what these technologies can achieve. Honestly? In five years, I think the industry will only really begin to show what it is capable of, even with the innovations we see today.

