A CN Rail train leaving near the B.C.-Alberta border on Thursday, December 26, 2019. (Angie Mindus / Williams Lake Tribune)

The cleanup continues as the 26 train cars spill near the B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potas, according to B.C. government

Recovery efforts continue at the site of a train ride east of Mount Robson Provincial Park this week after a Canadian national train departed Thursday.

Pictures taken Sunday near Moose Lake showed that traffic slowed to single vehicles alternating on Yellowhead Highway as crews worked to clear the leak area.

According to CN, 26 cars left about 30 kilometers east of Mount Robson, not far from the Alberta border. B.C. the government said one car was submerged in the lake and the second was partially submerged. The trains the train was carrying remained mostly inside two cars that crashed into Moose Lake, the province said.

