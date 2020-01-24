advertisement

Duke Basketball has many famous parents: Chris Collins, Calvin Hill, Bob Hurley and Gerald Henderson quickly came to mind, but there is much more.

Nobody was as interesting as Matt Christensen’s father Clayton.

Christensen, a Harvard scientist, introduced the concept of disruptive innovation and significantly influenced people like Steve Jobs, Andy Groves and Reed Hastings, the key figures at Apple, Intel and Netflix.

Matt was an interesting player for Duke. He was tall but limited in sports. However, the guy burned violently and helped Duke unreservedly, especially after he returned from his Mormon mission (Clayton was one of the leading figures in The Church of Latter-day Saints).

According to his brother Carlton, Christensen died in Boston at the age of 67 as a result of cancer treatment.

It is a great loss to the country in general.

We are experiencing a period of profound change like no other in world history when entire industries (think of newspapers) have been left behind in just a few years. Truck driving is on deck because automation is expected to replace a large part of the American workforce, and when this happens, millions of people will suddenly be looking for jobs. It’s going to be a hell of a mess.

People like Christensen have helped us make these changes meaningful. He has refined his theory to the end, but it is true of almost every aspect of society that technology changes, including politics. It is a shame that we can no longer receive instructions from him, but this loss is not for what his family is certain to feel. Our deepest sympathy for Matt and his whole family.

If you’re unfamiliar with his work, Christensen’s book “The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Fail Big Business” has a tremendous impact and is considered one of the best and most influential business books ever written.

