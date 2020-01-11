advertisement

After the NHL season, we will start to rank each team in the NHL in our NHL Power Leaderboard. First, let’s look at the Atlantic Division.

The NHL season is almost half over. We have seen teams rise against all odds and others have plunged. Are appearances before the all-star game really important? Can a team rely on a late rally to push them into the playoffs? Our NHL Power Rankings take a look at the Atlantic Division and distribute the grades for each team.

So far, the Atlantic Division has been much closer than expected. The Boston Bruins got off to a flying start, but a slump and waking up of Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs from their own slumps made the division much tighter than people thought it would be in November or even November ,

All statistics are from January 11th.

Atlantic division notes

Boston Bruins: B +

The Boston Bruins had a short summer and one game seven losses. The expectations of the team coming into the season were low. Except that they came out billowing. It was as if they had a full summer of rest and were ready to win. However, December was not a good month for the Bruins.

The rest of their division finally picked up speed and they gained loser points, which was apparently every game. Boston is in the lead all season. At some point they had the biggest point in the league when they fumbled for Washington.

Now that Tampa has gained momentum, the Bruins could easily find themselves as a second seed in the Atlantic. If the team stays healthy and finds the momentum of October, there will be another solid playoff run. It is not the place where you start, but the place where you stop.

Tampa Bay Lightning: B-

After their disappointing and quick stint in the postseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning were more than likely looking forward to the clean slate. Unfortunately, the majority of the first half was very similar to the last four games of the 2018-2019 season. Loss after loss.

However, they recently went around a corner. Since January 10, they have won 9 of their last 10 games. Imagine that the corner was turned and Tampa Bay is a station wagon and Boston is more careful.

Toronto Maple Leafs: B-

The Toronto Maple Leafs were up and down in the overall ranking in the first half of the season. Many fans prayed that they would stay in third and first place in Boston so that leaving the first round this year might have some dignity. Head coach Mike Babcock was fired on November 20 after a 9-10-4 season start. It turned out that they had turned a new page when Sheldon Keefe took over. From January 10th, they will take third place with 54 points.

Florida Panthers: C +

I think a lot of people are impressed with the rebuilding of the Florida Panthers. Mike Hoffman, Noel Accairi, Keith Yandle and of course Sergei Bobrovsky have almost made the Panthers a team to watch.

In earlier seasons, maybe a handful of people seemed to be participating in the games. If they continue on this path, they could follow the Carolina Hurricanes path and legitimize southern hockey.

Montreal Canadiens: C +

As in the previous season, the Montreal Canadiens are fighting for a place in the playoffs. They started humming and then lost all momentum. Claude Julien has two seasons left on his contract. Will there be an expansion in the picture if he doesn’t make the playoffs between now and 2021-22? The addition of Ilya Kovalchuck could be considered her missing piece. Kovalchuck has 3 points in the 3 games he played.

Buffalo Sabers: D +

The false hope this team is giving fans for the first month and a half of the season should be expected, but it’s never less heartbreaking. Every year it says, “Yes! It is finally!”, But it never happens. Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofson are out long term, which means the team has to fill big skates. The team has to spend money, but me don’t see them buying on the cutoff date.

Ottawa Senators: D

If you finish seventh with 38 points, there is not much space left to talk about the positive. Anthony Duclaire became the new Erik Karlsson with a view to freeing a good player from the organization. Thomas Chabot, who signs an eight-year extension, is something fans can cling to. Reconstruction for one of the best young defenders in the league. You should try to get another dog. Dogs fix everything.

Detroit Red Wings: F

27 points. Twenty-seven points. People claim that they can’t take women’s hockey seriously, but they are a fan of a team that has five wins less than the NWHL’s Boston Pride. A lot to think about.

