Class action lawsuit against Morrison for “inaction against climate change”

A new online petition calling for a class action lawsuit against the Morrison government for “failing to tackle climate change” is simply “partisan”, said David Crisafulli, Minister of Shadow Tourism in Queensland.

The class action lawsuit against the federal government already has over 63,000 signatures with a total target of 75,000.

As part of the Change.Org online petition, the Morrison government has been accused of “not increasing its emissions targets [and] increasing its renewable energy targets and failing people in Australia”.

“They use shady numbers, they use shady arguments, and that’s what we expect,” said Crisafulli Sky News presenter Paul Murray.

Mr Crisafulli said it would be “wonderful if we could have an adequate debate on environmental policy” instead of using this “angry” tactic.

“You have this class action lawsuit and this angry nature, it won’t go anywhere,” he said.

“In the end, it does nothing but share us further.”

