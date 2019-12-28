advertisement

PARIS – Protesters marching against French government’s planned pension reform clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as police fired tear gas to disperse several demonstration groups.

French unions have been leading strikes nationwide since early December in a protest over President Emmanuel Macron’s pension overhaul, disrupting schools, railways and roads while backing regular protests.

On Saturday, the “yellow vests” – an anti-government movement that stepped up a year ago in response to the high cost of living – joined a rally of several thousand people against the shaking of pensions.

advertisement

Police used tear gas against protesters near tourist hotspots such as the Pompidou Center for Modern Art Museum, where some demonstrators had tried to set up barricades and set fire to them, and destroyed a bus stop.

Clashes erupted at other demonstrations as well, though the protest was dying until the late afternoon.

Jerome Rodrigues, a prominent figure in the “yellow vest” movement, was injured in the eye, though it was not immediately clear how he had endured the injury. Rodrigues was blinded in the same eye earlier this year during another demonstration.

France’s transportation network remained disrupted across the country and in Paris on the last weekend of the year, and rail and subway workers have insisted so far that they will continue to pressure Macron to abandon its regulation.

“We are ready to hold on for a long time,” said Laurent Djebali, a representative of the Unsa subway branch when he joined the march.

Macron has backed his reform as favoring a fairer system that will stimulate workers to stay in the workforce of up to 64 instead of 62 and balance the pension budget, eliminating many special regimes. (Reporting by Clotaire Achi and Benoit Tessier; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

advertisement