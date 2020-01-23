advertisement

Artist Jennifer Ireland sets a piece in a series in Contemporary Calgary on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Contemporary Calgary. Ireland will take part in Planetary, a multi-artist exhibition that is among the first in the gallery. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jennifer Ireland worked on a very specific soundtrack while creating new art in Modern Calgary.

From Kin and Kind, Tentacular Thought is a multimedia multimedia piece that occupies an entire room and includes sculpture, film and drawing. There are depictions of ancient creatures and microscopic “aquatic bears” and blurred landscapes hovering over walls. But it was not the music that helped her find her artistic music. It was something a little more nerdy.

“Nowadays my works are mostly informed by science,” Ireland says. “I’m constantly listening to science podcasts when I’m working on things. I think I’m faster at science news than current events. I’ve always got my ears on the podcast.”

Perhaps most appropriate as Ireland’s newest work will be showcased at the Century Old Center and the former Science Center, which also happens to be the new home of Contemporary Calgary.

She is one of the 36 Calgary artists participating in Planetary, which is the first major gallery exhibition and the result of her Collider residency. Participants were asked to reflect on the building, whether it be in its architecture or its history in the city. But judging by the eclectic and imaginative work produced, these thematic guidelines were quite loose. For example, while a number of artists chose to tread the cosmos to honor the building’s history as a planetarium, Ireland chose to stay on earth.

“I got the suggestion from the title of the exhibition, Planetary,” says Ireland. “Planetally it means being on the planet. So I asked the question: what does it mean to be of this planet? All we really know is our senses and our degree and our means of perception and, nowadays, the means we have to extend it. “

Her work is actually a collection of pieces. There are numerous drawings of the first animals of the Earth from the Cambrian era on a wall. Another wall has the order of tardigrads or “water bears”, almost microscopic creatures are among the most resilient on Earth and able to survive virtually anywhere, including outer space. In the center of the room will be a 1.5-meter-long paper sculpture inspired by the work of architect and futurist Buckminster Fuller. On either side of the room are crude landscapes in Kootenay National Park in blurry motion.

It’s an ambitious, conceptually rich work, and certainly represents an unusual move for the themes that artists were asked to work within. Opening January 23, Planetary’s 60-plus works run the gamut. Some, like Ireland, get imaginary jumps when playing with the theme. Dan Walkinal McCartney’s two-breathed Metis artist’s Walk of Line is a mixed media collage, made up largely of material found from 1967, the year the planet was built, until 1993, that was when the artist was born. The piece includes the cover of a cowboy novel called Breed Nameless and old Playboy commercials and seems to be commenting on the landscape surrounding the old planetarium and its relationship to colonial history. Morgan Taylor’s wonderful and colorful series of paintings reimagines the planets in our solar system as bending figures of gender.

Artist Mahwish Ahmed poses with her art in Contemporary Calgary on January 17, 2020. She will be participating in a multi-art exhibition at Planetary. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Other artists reflect on the Planarenum Centennial, which is considered one of the country’s finest examples of brutalist architecture, most directly. The father and son team of Bill and Guy Gardner Model 2020 is a wood-fired, 3-D plastic sculpture that offers slight modifications to the original model.

Mahwish Ahmed’s Imaginarium merges digitally altered photographs into metallic prints consisting of images that the artist captured before and after the renovations were made.

“I needed to create something that would bring together Calgary’s previous experience with the newer ones, for myself and for viewers,” she says.

The variety of art reflects the variety of artists involved. Relative arrivals such as Ahmad were joined by more established artists, including veteran photographer George George and Derek Beaulieu, a visual poet and former Calgary poet laureate.

The Collider mansion, which ran from May through December, began with 10 artists selected by Modern Calgary. Those 10 artists selected 10 other artists, who selected 10 other artists.

“What he did was to really create a holistic approach to how we bring artists to the mansion,” says chief curator Ryan Doherty. “Instead of just an art circle that we know everyone is familiar with at an institutional level, we’re actually taking all these different overlapping circles of the art community on a much wider scale. That would says we’re bringing in people I’ve never met, that many of the artists didn’t know. “

Contemporary Calgary will host hundreds of local artists at residences over the next four years. Yeardo year, artists will be given a theme to work with. The first year was the building itself and its history in Calgary. The second year will be based on the wider landscape where the building sits. The third year will focus on Calgarian and the composition of the city. The fourth year of residences will look to the future, both Modern Calgary and in general.

“We’re not trying to describe what their job should be or do,” Doherty says. “Some of them may be more obvious, others are a little more blurred and that’s okay. But, more importantly, a lot of knowledge of what we’re doing is done in collaboration with artists. We called the program very clearly Collider because of the idea of ​​collisions.This kind of riffs from the idea of ​​particle accelerators, which are in this large circle, just like our mansion space.When two photons hit, what do we discover? the mansion together created all sorts of opportunities to talk, to dialogue and even to work together. “

Planetary Space opens Jan. 23 in Contemporary Calgary.

