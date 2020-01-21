advertisement

Ciara Glennon’s “drenched, dirty, and damp” shirt was put in a paper bag without evidence to seal it, as the Claremont serial murder trial heard.

Former Telstra worker and veteran rapist Bradley Robert Edwards [51] is charged with the Washington Supreme Court for murdering Sarah Spiers [18], Jane Rimmer [23], and Ms. Glennon [27] in the mid-1990s since the Defense continues to argue the possibility of contamination of evidence.

Forensic scientist Adam McCulloch said Tuesday that he was wearing protective clothing in the bush at Ms. Glennon’s crime scene in Eglinton when he brought exhibits to the forensic refrigerator but never touched the body.

Sgt. McCulloch said he had also worn protective clothing including gloves to Ms. Glennon and touched her hand while her fingernail sections were being collected.

Prosecutors say they found DNA under their left thumbnail and Edwards’ left middle finger.

The court heard that Ms. Glennon’s shirt was in a paper bag but was not sealed with evidence.

The shirt is an important exhibit in this case, as the prosecutor assumes that 11 fibers match the workwear issued by Edwards in Telstra.

Sgt McCulloch, who also participated in the rape at Karrakatta Cemetery that Edwards admitted, explained that the victim’s shorts, which he called rock, and her underwear were packed together because they were collected together.

Prosecutors say fibers associated with Edwards were found on the shorts.

Sgt McCulloch will continue his testimony on Wednesday.

Previously, Inspector Mark Bordin and superintendent John Leembruggen, who were detectives in the mid-1990s, were called back on Tuesday to be compared on Monday, according to their evidence.

Insp Bordin said there was some progress during his time with the Macro Task Force, including shoe covers and gloves for hygiene and contamination risks.

“The DNA was just beginning as Macro evolved,” Insp Bordin said.

He admitted that he didn’t know much about fiber evidence at the time.

Defense attorney Paul Yovich stated that a coroner had already testified in the mid-1990s that DNA and fiber contamination were not considered.

But Supt Leembruggen insisted and said: “As investigators, we were aware of the contamination.”

Edwards denies murdering the three women, but pleads guilty to kidnapping and raping the 17-year-old girl in the cemetery and double-raping a sleeping 18-year-old woman at her home in Huntingdale in 1988.

