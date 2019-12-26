advertisement

The day before Harry Cobden and Cyrname ended Altior’s winning streak in Ascot last month, the jockey was excited about his possible choice between last year’s Cyrname and Clan Des Obeaux in the King George VI Chase. “Clan Des Obeaux will definitely improve for his comeback and you wouldn’t leave him that quickly,” he said. “You’d be a little worried if he was half a yard behind you.”

How right he was and how excruciatingly wrong to finally decide to reject Clan Des Obeaux for the flagship event of the Christmas program here on Thursday and instead trust in Cyrname. Clan Des Obeaux could be described as an almost certain winner with three fences still to be jumped, just like 12 months ago. This time, however, Cobden could only watch Sam Twiston-Davies blow past him in the 11-2 chance before crossing line 21 ahead of Cyrname, the favorite 5-4.

“I said all the time, it was a tough call for Harry,” said Paul Nicholls, who trains both horses, afterwards. “When I said I didn’t know what I was doing, I was serious and I knew that the more it rained today, the more it would fit the clan.” “He was 6-1 earlier today and I told Ged [Mason, one of the co-owners of Clan Des Obeaux] to place a good bet on him because 6-1 was massive.”

Spectacular jump

There was hardly a moment on the five-kilometer journey in which Mason’s bookmakers gave cause for optimism. Cyrname, usually a front runner, was placed in the early stages just behind Aso before taking the fifth, but apart from a spectacular jump that last took off from the stands, he was never really expecting supporters to travel see.

The same was true for Lostintranslation, the Betfair Chase winner, whose attempt to continue in the second leg of the Chase Triple Crown was a lost cause long before Robbie Power won the 15-8 second favorite title before the third to last. He fought before making mistakes on the 13th and 15th fence, and Colin Tizzard, his trainer, then told the stewards that the seven-year-old “had a breathing problem on soft ground on this occasion.”

When Lostintranslation was approaching, Twiston-Davies took the lead in the Clan Des Obeaux and the seven-year-old’s complete dominance in his field was most recently underlined by a flying jump. His success was 11th in the race for Nicholls with only four horses – See More Business, Kauto Star, Silviniaco Conti and Clan Des Obeaux – all of whom won at least twice. If he stays healthy, Clan Des Obeaux has so much time on his side that he could still be within sight of Kauto Stars’ record five boxing day victories.

Cheltenham

First of all, however, it is important to consider the major spring festivals and especially the Gold Cup in Cheltenham. Can Clan Des Obeaux translate his Kempton form into Prestbury Park as See More Business and Kauto Star did, or will he catch up with Silviniaco Conti, who ran short in all three of his Gold Cup races?

Evidence of last season’s race, when Clan Des Obeaux was only fifth out of 16 starters, is worrying, but Nicholls believes his pursuer has improved since then. “I have always said that he is a better horse this year because he is a year older and strong,” said Nicholls. “If he continues, it could put him in the picture of the Gold Cup. The key is to be really fresh and it wouldn’t be the worst decision to go straight to Cheltenham with him. “

Cobden will of course be able to take over the saddle from Clan Des Obeaux at Cheltenham if he so wishes, but Twiston-Davies, who replaced Cobden as the stable’s main jockey, will always have Kempton.

“It was incredibly difficult for Harry and obviously he knows that he is now Paul’s No. 1 and these decisions are always difficult,” said Twiston-Davies. “He gave me insights [into the Clan Des Obeaux] that many people didn’t want, and that shows the character of the man.”

– Guardian

