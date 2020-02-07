advertisement

For the past three years, FN has been celebrating African American footwear and fashion with our “Spotlight” feature series in honor of Black History Month. For 2020 we added a topic: diversity as a superpower. This year we will highlight movers and shakers who have used their voices to drive change and gain access for others. Also new for 2020, FN commissioned New Jersey-based artist Briana Woodburry-Spencer to design the series’ logo.

Bimma Williams has been in love with sneakers since he was nine.

At this age, his father gave him a pair of Jordan 11 Concords after he divorced Williams’ mother.

“I just wanted to work in the sportswear industry because I saw sneakers as a tool that helped me in this difficult time,” he said.

However, as a colorful person who grew up in Baton Rouge, La. From the mid-1990s to 2013, Williams saw more hurdles than paths to a career in the shoe and fashion industry. The city had one of the highest crime rates in the country, reporting murders and police brutality “as consistently as a morning cup of coffee,” he said. “As a young person, it was very easy to get into the wrong amount.”

At 24, his dream of working in the industry began to fade away.

“I had a better chance of being Dwayne Carter than D’Wayne Edwards,” he said, contrasting rapper Lil Wayne with the Pensole Footwear Design Academy pioneer. “A voice began to manifest in my head that tried to convince me that people from under-represented communities were only valuable as consumers and not as professionals.”

Today, Williams, who has worked in entertainment marketing and product development for sports giants like Adidas for some time, is the co-founder and moderator of the Claima Stories podcast (the name stands for “claim a place at the table”) as an industry leader to share their achievements and provide advice how minorities can advance their careers.

Here, FN talks to Williams, who explains how the industry can make greater progress in terms of diversity and inclusion.

What prompted you to start a career in the shoe or fashion industry? How did you break in

“I met Juris Cooper, a Saucony sales representative, at a pop-up event he hosted in my neighborhood sportswear store. Juris believed that my skills could be beneficial for a sportswear company like Saucony. Juris made a plan for me to help me find a job in the sportswear industry. He invited me to a sports industry event in Austin, Texas and introduced me to people who were hired. The main launch was Chris Lindner, Saucony’s chief marketing officer at the time. He was impressed with the way I built community on social media. On the ground, he said that I should move to Boston and lead the brand’s global social media efforts. “

When and how did you find out that your position is important in this industry? How did you find your voice

“There were three things that helped me learn that my position in the industry matters. The first was my home support system, from my wife Katelyn to my friends in Louisiana. They would all support me and confirm what I wanted to achieve. Even though I was the one who worked in the office, the insights and knowledge really came from my network.

“Secondly, it was the support of my direct manager at that time (at Saucony). His name is Sean Robbins. Although I didn’t identify with Sean in terms of race and ethnicity, we ignored other things like running and music and were on the same birthday. He worked for the brand for years and knew everyone. What I loved about Sean’s leadership style gave me the strength to try out my ideas.

“After all, it was my first big win that helped me find my voice. This profit came when we created the strategy for the Saucony Instagram account from 2014 to 2015. Within a year we were able to expand the account from around 3,000 to 80,000 followers. This was when I found my voice in a corporate environment where not many people looked like me. It made me feel like I had achieved something and that I belong there. “

How do you help other colored people gain access to the industry?

“Together with my friend BJ Frogozo, I created a podcast called Claima Stories with Bimma. It’s a podcast about professionals in the sportswear industry and the incredible careers they could take. The mission of this podcast is to help students discover their dream careers.

“As my career in sportswear progressed, I realized that there weren’t many different professionals in the industry at all. There are a number of reasons for this, but one that I was personally connected with came from a visit to Louisiana. I was in a local sneaker store and reconnected to the manager there. As we caught up, I could see two teenagers working on the floor, eavesdropping on the conversation.

“I later learned that it was the first time they met someone from a major sportswear brand who also came from their neighborhood and background. I realized that the students lack the information they need to discover their dream careers in the industry. What necessary information? You have never heard of the careers of professionals in the industry. Therefore, the students have no role models to aspire to, so it is almost impossible to make their dream come true because you cannot be what you cannot see. To close this gap, we developed the podcast as a modern career planning tool. “

How do you use your diversity as a strength in your everyday work?

“Every study you read shows you that diversity is an essential prerequisite for innovation and growth for every company. For me, that means that being black and Louisiana and having a perspective that others don’t have is a superpower. The most amazing thing about diversity is when we look at it from the perspective of innovation and what we can do when we bring these different perspectives together.

“When we started to think about the problem solved by Claima Stories, the first thing that came up was the idea of ​​how we could give leadership in the sportswear industry more equality. Since this was the problem to be solved, we had to get contributions from other people with different backgrounds in order to have really different ideas regarding a solution. The result was that we used the variety to create our podcast. “

What are the obstacles to expanding opportunities for African Americans and other colored people in the shoe industry?

“One of the biggest obstacles is the lack of information in color communities and the outdated approaches to finding new talent in companies. So many companies have a mandate to bring diversity to their workforce, but what new, creative approaches are being taken to achieve this?

“Today the sneaker culture is bigger than ever. The number of talented and creative people interested in working in the sportswear industry is endless. What I discovered is that many colored people are disadvantaged because of them have no role model or instructions to get their foot in the door.

“I think a great solution would be to use the stories of the best recruiters in the company – the people who work there. Imagine that there is a special tool or platform that tells stories about switching from working in a sneaker shop to a sneaker designer at Jordan Brand, or how someone from a quarter full of crime and violence turned to product line manager at Adidas.

“This kind of insight and information would be invaluable. While you may not live somewhere with direct access to people in the industry, you now have different perspectives and insights on how to find your own way. “

What skills do colored people have to overcome these barriers? What role do companies and their leadership play in removing barriers?

“I don’t think it is the responsibility of colored people to overcome these barriers. It is the responsibility of these companies to ensure that joining their brand offers all interested and qualified people the same opportunities.”

