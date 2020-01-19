advertisement

A major search and rescue operation was launched on Clackmannanshire Bridge amid reports of a person in the water.

A coast guard helicopter has been recovered and the bridge is closed in both directions while emergency services continue the hunt.

Coast Guard rescue teams from Kinghorn and South Queensferry and Queensferry Lifeboat are also participating in the search, as are police and firefighters.

The drivers were asked to take an alternate route.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the bridge was closed and added, “Please note that the Clackmannanshire bridge is currently closed due to an ongoing incident.

“Please use an alternative route and we thank you in advance for your patience.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard added: “We are currently faced with reports of a person in the water in the Clackmannanshire area.”

The Forth River Bridge opened in November 2008.

