The following is an excerpt from The Victim Cult: How the Culture of Guilt Damages All and Destroys Civilizations, by Mark Milke, published by Thomas & Black, 2019. Milke, PhD., Is an independent policy analyst, author of six books , and dozens of studies published in Canada and the United States.

The embezzlement of the British in Hong Kong

When I first visited Hong Kong in 2013, almost every politician, civil servant, and business leader I met highlighted three priorities that they wanted the territory to maintain in the face of the Beijing regime: 1) capitalism; 2) the rule of law, including the British legal code; and 3) Hong Kong’s strong anti-corruption stance dating from the 1970s reforms.

I was in the territory of a business for a study, to see how Hong Kong planned to maintain its lead in providing economic freedom to its citizens. For decades, the territory, whether under the British who left in 1997 or even under the Chinese government, has been the premier economic dynamics of East Asia. Hong Kong had prospered through a combination of good policies and benign neglect when the British were in charge. Successful governors and civil servants under the British chose the framework for capitalism; was in contrast to the socialist tremor imposed on Great Britain in the postwar world until Margaret Thatcher’s government arrived in 1979. Fortunately for those living in the territory, while the United Kingdom was enduring self-inflicted poverty, London was appeared to be neither notice nor interference with the experiment in East Asia.

Hong Kong’s prosperous growth is now legendary; but what struck me about the three advantages was how, in their interactions with politicians and civil servants during their two decades of working in politics, their equivalents in Canada never cited them as an advantage, much less articulated them as criticism. However, here was a Confucian-based culture, consisting largely of non-British and non-European, who understood and appreciated the most consequential, positive aspects of British heritage. Concerning Western debates on colonialism and the continuing claims of imperial guilt, Hong Kong leaders were not interested in such sensitization, but rather the opposite: They wanted critical tools of past British colonialism and reinforced ideas, not abandoned. To wake, in 2019, when Hong Kong protesters rallied against even more intervention by Beijing, protesters in Hong Kong raised a British flag.

In the West, to belittle it, “appropriation,” pro-British and pro-colonial sentiment is not popular among the fraud classes. From some college students to many in academia and a plethora of those in journalism, politics and business and more than a few leaders in Canada’s Aboriginal community, writing Western civilization is considered to be the cause of numerous ailments. Complaints range from American college students who are angry about institutional (outlaw) racism to cause-and-effect wrongdoings, why distant reserves are weak and accompanied by tragic pathologies and by those who, along with others , mistakenly see established Western norms and ideas as unimportant to human flourishing.

In Canada, the authors of the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation report and the 2019 report on missing and murdered indigenous women and girls are in sync with anti-Western civilization with anti-Western college protest-culture. Both reports were clear that for any poor statistics and tragedies observed today among Aboriginal peoples, Western civilization is blamed and those who represent it, alive or dead. In assigning responsibility for various diseases pronounced, the Truth and Reconciliation report cited Europeans 65 times; “White” in 86 countries; culture or culture 403 times; education (as in examples of past harm or the need to re-educate Canadians) 498 times; and the church, church or Christianity in 633 cases. Genocide was also referred to 31 times. The commissioners also demanded that the pope apologize. Similarly, in the 2019 report, “Christian” was cited in 52 points, “European” in 82 references, “genocide” in 509 cases, and “colonized” or “colonial” 678 times. “Aboriginal People” or “Native Men” were only mentioned 35 times, and then more often to argue that they were also victims of modern-day colonialists.

The 2015 report was clear that its central conclusion could be “simply summarized: The main policy direction, followed for more than 150 years, first by the colonial afterwards by the Canadian governments, has been wrong.” Note that the argument was not that the policies chosen were wrong and racist but that the “mainstream of politics” was – that is, everything up to and including today. Instead, various authors were convinced that Western civilization, destined to be embraced, could encompass any variant from the British, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Dutch empires, which the British themselves would oppose – all piled on an antique. Western confession of guilt.

The plethora of anti-Western grievances is now visible in our public squares. In Canada, statues of British historical figures have been removed with increasing regularity: The City of Halifax removed the statue of its founder, Edward Cornwallis in 2018, following the demands of local First Nations because Cornwallis, as was the brutal practice at the time by all parties, offered lemza rewards. This was terrible, but as Peter Shawn Taylor wrote at the time of the statue’s removal in 2017, “Recent academic research shows that the French and British colonial governments paid for scales well before Cornwallis landed in Halifax. And many indigenous peoples are yes ‘freezing’ their enemies for centuries before that. ”

In Victoria, in 2019, a statue of Canada’s first prime minister, John A. MacDonald, near City Hall was removed, given his 19th-century views on race and on the promotion of residential schools (though 70% of Canadians opposed removal). Five years ago, Mayor Lisa Aidmon (the mayor who would later preside over Macdonald’s removal) refused to swear to Queen Elizabeth II in a city named after another monarch in a province where the flag contains elements of the British flag.

In the United States, on Columbus Day’s long weekend in 2017, New York City’s best were assigned to guard not the president, a visiting dignitary, nor a Hollywood celebrity, but a statue – a figure of seventy-six long foot in Manhattan traffic circle, named after 15th century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus. The reason for the guard order: the vandalism of other Columbus statues in recent years. They included one in Central Park with its hands painted red, symbolic of the alleged blood guilt alleged by activists; in Baltimore, where a Columbus statue was attacked with a sled; in Detroit, where a hat sank on Columbus’ head.

The attacks on MacDonald and Columbus and what they represent – the arrival of the British and the Europeans – are superficial examples of a now-familiar trend: claiming victimhood because of a real or purported historical error. There will be nuance about the clashes of civilizations, and not just the damage, but the useful, positive ideas and cultural transfers that may follow Hong Kong’s example as a real-time exhibition – lose in what is now a purely black and white, reverse – vivid cartoon of human history.

~

From the Cult of Victims: How the culture of guilt damages everyone and destroys civilizations. Published by Thomas & Black. Copyright 2019 by Mark Milke. Foreword by Ellis Ross.

