FN can exclusively reveal that actor Michael B. Jordan is part of Coach’s CitySole sneaker campaign, which will be introduced today. The actor and coach ambassador is wearing the CitySole Colorblock Court style in Blue Mist Gray in the ads. The collection starts today.

“Sneakers are a staple for meSaid Jordan. “As someone who grew up in New York and is always on the go, the mix of fashion and comfort from Coach CitySole is the right balance for an everyday sneaker wearer like me, “

Coach wears the CitySole colorblock court style in blue fog gray.

Jennifer Lopez, who was named Coach’s newest face last November, is also featured in the campaign.

Jordan has been working with Coach for more than a year. It was unveiled in September 2018 as the first face of the global men’s collection. The Coach x Michael B. Jordan shoe, clothing and accessories collection debuted last fall. The brand has put more energy into its men’s collection – and Jordan has helped the brand increase its appeal.

Last September, Jordan brought a group of high school students from Newark Tech High School, Essex, to the Coach Spring’20 Runway Show at The Highline.

CitySoles has been Coach’s most ambitious shoe project in years. The new CitySole sneakers are sold from Coach.com in 700 brand stores worldwide, at 175 Macy locations and in special pop-ups at Foot Locker Times Square and Bloomingdale’s 59th Street.

Last month Jordan and Lopez debuted in Coach’s Spring 20 campaign.

Check back later to learn more about the introduction of Coach’s CitySole footwear collection.

