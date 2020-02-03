advertisement

Jennifer Lopez will present the new sneaker collection from Coach in a shoe campaign today, as FN can exclusively reveal.

The coach ambassador, who participated in the Super Bowl halftime show last night, models the CitySole Court style in chalk / black camel. Lopez was photographed for Coach at Spur on the Highline in New York.

“When you grow up in New York, sneakers play such a big part in your lifestyle because you have to knock on the sidewalk“Lopez said to FN.”Coach CitySole is perfect for my lifestyle – I am a dancer and I am always on the go and they are very versatile. They can be well and badly dressed and can be functional, but also super fashionable, “

The star was filmed at The Spur on the New York Highline.

CitySole is Coach’s biggest shoe premiere in years – and Michael B. Jordan also appears in ads for Coach. The campaign also offers a series of short film vignettes with a cast of different New Yorkers.

“I’ve always been inspired by the people and unique energy of our hometown New York,” said Stuart Vevers, creative director of Coach. “Like everything we design, CitySole was designed with that in mind. It is a collection for people who live an always lively, spontaneous and adventurous life. “

Coach wears the CitySole colorblock court style in blue fog gray.

The new CitySole sneakers are available today at 9:00 a.m. at Coach.com, in 700 brand stores worldwide and at 175 Macy locations. Special pop-ups will appear at Foot Locker Times Square and Bloomingdale’s 59th Street throughout the month.

Check back later to learn more about the introduction of Coach’s CitySole sneaker.

