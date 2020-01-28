advertisement

The four-part series of the Oscar-nominated documentary for the mayoral election in Chicago 2019 is his official portrait of the city – and also of America.

The unofficial subtitle of “City So Real” – Steve James’ elongated and extremely gripping portrait of Chicago – is “The American City at a Crossroads”. The subtitle flashes on the screen above a city map divided into neighborhoods. Not used in each of the four episodes, but the initial inclusion underlines the remarkable duality of the documentaries. Chicago is facing the crisis in the first place. Police shots and gang violence have led to racial and economic divisions. Citizens are fleeing to other cities in the hope of finding safer, more affordable housing and better jobs. The city has long been ravaged by political corruption, but the 2019 mayoral election offers voters the best opportunity to improve the status quo.

This choice and its unprecedented 21 candidates form the apparent focus of James’ four-hour series. For Chicago, however, “City So Real” is more than just a historical moment, if this is not already apparent from the thematic descriptions above. James doesn’t tell the story of an American city, but the American city. The Chicago problems are America’s problems, from our departments to our strengths. In conversation with the candidates who want to shape the future and the residents who live in a difficult present, James finds as many connections as contradictions. This puts the campaign’s instructional lessons in the foreground without ignoring the dubious warnings that we cannot afford to ignore – not again.

Like almost all of James’ work, “City So Real” is incredibly easy to see. Each scene is identified by an icon on the screen that highlights the name and location of the current neighborhood, which means that Chicago is not only separated by the typical separation of the north and south sides. James visits two barbershops, both south of downtown, both with different views. The stylists and customers of Sideline Studio get into a screaming argument about the privilege of black people. The black owner rejects the opinion of a black customer because he is in the government’s pocket as a promoted, long-standing postal worker. But even if there are many violent accusations – including the hairdresser, who describes his customer as “house n -” – the encounter ends with the owner promising the man a good “professional” haircut and the customer asking if he is going to The rib joint is supposed to eat lunch on the other side of the street.

Their violent conflicts are quickly suppressed, while the trouble in Joe’s business on 26th Street continues forever. There, the strong Chicago accents made public by Bill Swerski’s super fans on “SNL” are complained about how much protection these idiots are offered on the streets. A (white) ex-cop is sorry for the new generation, not the many young people killed, but because the police cannot do what is necessary to protect someone. They are too afraid of a personal liability lawsuit, such as that of the ex-cop’s friend, to do what is necessary.

participants media

Revealing conversations like this fill the documentary series, and while many (like the ones above) are captured in James’ typical fly-on-the-wall style, he also adds one-on-one and person-on-the-street – Talks added interviews to better work out different perspectives. There’s a (somewhat drunk) Cubs fan attacking South Side protesters marching to Wrigleyville, several individual candidates, and more. Two outspoken tavern owners form the backbone of the documentary in eloquent words about the advancing Lincoln Yards project, a $ 6 billion real estate project that threatens the commercialization of neighborhood culture and the extinction of local staples.

Many of these voices are played without comment, be it by James, who asks questions behind the camera or shows edits that undermine or emphasize what has been said. But perhaps the most annoying is the demographic separation between committed and unsuspecting citizens when James (whose son Jackson also served as a cameraman) talks to people in two different neighborhoods about the Jason Van Dyke trial.

The process is an important event. Van Dyke claimed that Laquan McDonald was unpredictable and charged himself with a knife. He explained why the officer shot the 17-year-old African American 16 times. However, when dash cam recordings showing that McDonald was unarmed and moved away from the police were released, Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder, the dismissal of Police President Gary McCarthy (who later ran for mayor), and the incumbent Mayor Rahm Emmanuel decided against re-election in 2019.

participants media

Local residents who are closer to McDonald’s killing site (who are also colored people) speak with particular accuracy about the incident. They have formed an opinion about what happened and what will happen to the city when the accused police officer is released. But several white people in the northern part of the city either don’t know about it or feel uncomfortable giving an opinion. A woman says she can’t trust the news to tell the truth and she doesn’t have time to find out the truth herself, so she just didn’t look for it.

If this is not a defining American position in the 2020 elections, good luck in finding one. The timing of “City So Real” couldn’t be more focused. Given the greatest tensions between races, the fact that the climate crisis is being ignored, and the fact that several democratic candidates are fighting for a nomination that could change the fate of the world, much of what is happening in these four hours feels relevant, if not downright forward-looking. James’ investigation of the 2019 mayoral election and everything that was swirling through Chicago at the time makes the story meaningful, while his execution makes it so easy to absorb. “Significance” is a word that often swirls around in discussion about current entertainment these days, but “City So Real” has no weight. Steve James’ latest version is an absolute must, because it is responsible for the historical moment and can inspire only a few series with or without a script from minute to minute.

Note: A

“City So Real” premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the Indie Episodic section. The four-part documentary by Participant Media and Kartemquin Films is currently looking for distribution.

