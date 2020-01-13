advertisement

Traverse City City Opera House organizes events throughout the year to help you get involved and learn in 2020.

Melissa met with Marketing Director Kristi Dockter to talk about some of their future speakers and performers in January.

The first event was the Martin Luther King Day Musical Souvenir on Monday, January 20 at 7 p.m.

advertisement

They will present the Northwestern Michigan College Children’s Choir Cantus, the Chamber Singers & Canticum Novum and the Northwestern Michigan College Jazz Big Band & lab Band.

The event is free!

Second, a number of speakers for Fulfillment, A Story Telling Event.

Five local community leaders will speak to share their personal journey to fulfillment. They will give the public a challenge and someone will earn $ 500 to help advance their ideas.

Storytellers include:

Florip Temple, Yen Yoga & Fitness

Nate Griswold, resident

Angie Morgan, main star

Marc Alderman, teacher, musician

Heidi Thompson, Prout Financial

This event will take place on January 22 at 7 p.m. and tickets are $ 15 online and $ 18 at the door.

The third and final event is an evening with Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn.

They are a married couple ready to share their thoughts and advice with the American working class.

Nicholas Kristof is a globetrotter columnist for the New York Times and they recently won a Pulitzer Prize for their work on “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope”

The tickets are as follows:

General admission

$ 41 plus fees include ticket and bound copy of Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope

$ 61 includes two tickets and a bound copy of Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope

Premium reserved seats

$ 51 plus fees include ticket and bound copy of Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope

$ 81 includes two tickets and a bound copy of Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope

This performance will take place on January 31 at 7 p.m.

To find out more about one of these events, click here.

advertisement