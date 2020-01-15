advertisement

Dundee’s law firm, Thorntons, said it expected further growth in the central belt as it revealed an increase in revenue last year.

The firm, which has legal offices and estate agents in Fife, Angus and Perth, has made several acquisitions in recent years due to the consolidation of the Scottish legal sector.

These include the purchase of the firm Fife Pagan Osborne in 2017 and the Edinburgh from Morisons activity last March.

The accounts for the year ending May 31 show that the company’s turnover increased by more than 10% to £ 29.8 million, compared to £ 27 million in 2018.

Earnings before member compensation and profit shares increased from £ 5.8 million in 2018 to £ 7.1 million last year.

Craig Nicol, Managing Partner, said: “We are now seeing the benefits of our acquisitions as well as organic growth.

“We will see new growth this year as we take full advantage of the Morisons deal. We also opened an office in Glasgow in March due to customer demand.

“Edinburgh now has 80 employees, including eight partners and 15 Morisons employees, and we see an opportunity to further develop and build in Glasgow.

“But we will also continue to be absolutely focused on providing superior service in our heart of Dundee and in our other locations.”

Thorntons has 11 offices and employs 500 people, and approximately half of the workforce is headquartered at Yeaman Shore in Dundee.

Nicol said the company’s 57 partners have a “strong desire” to continue growing with a five-year plan being finalized.

He predicted that the firm’s clients would be “more positive” about investing this year and that Brexit would result in the need for more advice.

“Brexit will entail requirements for advice because it happens with any regulatory change,” he said.

“The biggest impact will be the business challenges it poses for some of our customers.

“Improving the efficiency of our operational processes is also a key objective and will boost future levels of service and profitability.

“As we begin to plan for the next five years, we are confident that we now have a stable platform to continue growing in the short and medium term.

“We will continue to invest in our people, our premises and our technology to ensure that our customers and our commitment to them remain our priority for the future.”

