Despite all the snow this week, Surrey’s engineering operations manager says it’s an “average winter.”

Ray Kerr said, “Historically, we have three snow events a year.”

“I think we are experiencing an average winter for the region. I hope the weather for the rest of winter is not the same as we have experienced in the last week,” he said on Friday (January 17th).

Another warning of winter storm weather was issued Friday morning, calling for a mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and strong winds. It is thought to hit Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by evening.

As of Jan. 16, the city had spent $ 1.2 million of its $ 3.7 million winter maintenance budget, Kerr said. Of the city’s 17,000 tonnes of salt, he said crews used about 7,000 tonnes.

“It’s been a busy week with the different weather, everything from freezing rain, snow coming and going. We’ve dealt with it as soon as we can,” Kerr said, adding that while “always going to have complaints “about snow removal, staff also received thanks.

“We’re dealing with it and we’re hitting all of our roadways as quickly as we can.”

As for sidewalks, Kerr said the city is asking residents and businesses “to get out there as fast as they can after the snowstorm.”

“That way the elderly and the kids who use it a lot are not likely to slip or fall.”

