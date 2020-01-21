advertisement

Mbarara City is the first team to reach the knockout stages of the Uganda Cup. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Cup 2019/20

Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City FC

Kakira PlayGround, Jinja

Monday, 20-01-2020

Mbarara City FC defeated Kakira United 2-1 in the opening match of the 2019/20 Uganda Cup 64th finals on Monday.

In doing so, the Ankole Lions became the first team to reach the knockout stages of the season.

The match was played on Monday following a request from the city of Mbarara to bring the match as they were still in Jinja after their Ugandan Premier League match at Busoga United last weekend.

Solomon Okwalinga and Brian Aheebwa scored for Brian Ssenyondo’s team while Johnie Obonga scored Kakira’s only goal in the afternoon.

Mbarara City, who had just lost to Busoga, started off brilliantly with Okwalinga opening the scoring at 20 minutes.

Before the break, Aheebwa increased the visitor’s advantage to two, ensuring he had a healthy two-goal warning at halftime.

In the 50th minute, Obonga removed one for Kakira to set the tone for a nervous ending.

However, despite the constant attacks from the hosts who were yelled by local supporters, Mbarara held on to avoid a shock and made progress in the next round.

The Uganda Cup round of 16, which will be played throughout the week, will resume Tuesday with three matches, two of which were with top teams.

Katwe United hosts Proline FC, Tooro United will be absent from Star Light while Kiryandongo City Council and Kigezi Homeboyz will also compete.

Proline is the reigning champion of the competition after beating Bright Stars on penalties in last year’s final.

Uganda Cup winner represents Uganda in CAF Confederation Cup

Tuesday meetings

-Katwe United against Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

-StarLight against Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

-Kiryandongo Town Council Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

