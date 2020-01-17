advertisement

A city guard from Mackinaw lost her license and is now facing charges of child abuse.

Sue Gross ran her daycare business from her home in Mackinaw City.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) launched an investigation into Gross in December.

They made a suspension order to Gross in January and informed him of their intention to revoke his license.

In this document, LARA says that Gross pulled a child by its ponytail, would violently change the diapers and would grab the children by the feet and slam them on the ground.

State documents reveal that Gross was filmed hitting a child and heard “it’s to smash that food on your plate”.

The documents indicate that Gross confirmed to the police that there had been an incident. She said that she had a “reflex response” and that she contacted a child while he was on break.

His 2018 license renewal inspection revealed several violations, including not keeping proper records, lack of training, and breaching the security of having a bottle of vinegar on the counter in the bathroom.

9 & 10 News tried to see what Gross had to say about the allegations, but no one answered the door to Gross’s home.

We have learned that there is also a criminal investigation into the matter.

“Historically, our office has always paid as much attention as possible to cases involving this type of child abuse,” said James Linderman, Emmet County attorney.

“We looked at it, assessed it, and decided as a prosecutor that 2 charges were appropriate,” said Linderman.

Court documents reveal that Gross was charged with fourth degree child maltreatment, citing the incident filmed on video. She was also charged with assault and battery.

Gross pleaded not guilty to these charges.

