A group of children survives behind a barbed wire fence at the Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz-Birkenau in southern Poland, on the day of the liberation of the camp by the Red Army, January 27, 1945. Photograph by Red Army photographer , Captain Alexander Vorontsov while making a film about the liberation of the camp. The children were dressed in Russian-grown uniform. The kids are (left to right): Tomy Schwarz (later Shacham), Miriam Ziegler, Berta Weinhaber (later Bracha Katz), Ruth Webber, Paula Lebovics, Martha Weiss (later wise), Erika Winter (later Dohan) ), Eva Weiss (later Slonim), Robert Schlesinger (front, later Shmuel Schelach), Gabor Hirsch, Gabriel Neumann, and Eva Mozes Kor.

For the first time, the City of Calgary will commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a ceremony to honor Holocaust victims and educate them about the dark period in history.

“For Calgary to grow and mark not only a day of remembrance, but educating and renewing the commitment to learn from the past and not allow the past to repeat itself is critical,” said Adam Silver, CEO of the Calgary Jewish Federation .

The council unanimously proclaimed January 27 as Calgary Holocaust Remembrance Day last November with young Jewish students and Holocaust survivors in attendance.

The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1945 and was designated the United Nations Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005.

BREZEZINKA, POLAND – December 10: Railway tracks leading to the main gates at Auschwitz 2 – Birkenau first December 10, 2004 The camp was built in March 1942 in the village of Brzezinka, Poland. The camp was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945, January 2005 will be the 60th anniversary of the liberation of extermination and concentration camps, where survivors and victims of the Holocaust will be commemorated worldwide.

They formed. Diane Colley-Urquhart filed the motion and said she was concerned about the growing number of young Canadians unaware of the events that took place during the Holocaust. According to an Azrieli Foundation study, one in five stunning Canadian youth is unfamiliar with the Holocaust.

Silver said this is worrying, especially because there are so few survivors alive.

“This particular atrocity is a very strong example of systemic hatred and murder, and so, the further you get away from history or when something becomes a distant memory, the vagueness becomes the detail,” he said.

“The fear of losing memory, the lessons and the fear of rewriting or diluting it becomes much more of a possible occurrence.”

The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, occurred during World War II when Nazi Germany targeted and exterminated some six million Jewish people in death camps throughout Europe, but mainly in Germany and occupied Poland.

Silver said there is a fear that history could be repeated and it is important that people continue to learn about the Holocaust and understand the systematic identification, persecution and killing of millions of Jewish and others who were killed during the Holocaust.

“If you don’t tell the story, if you don’t have the main sources, if you don’t have the people who live it, breathe it in and commit to making sure it doesn’t repeat itself, then it just becomes part of the story. We don’t want that make it happen, “Silver said.

He said Calgary’s broader commitment will allow community members to build a stronger society.

“This is not just a Jewish problem. It cannot be. We need to build a world of empathy, a world of care, tolerance and acceptance,” Silver said.

The city of Calgary will host the International Holocaust Remembrance Day Monday in the city hall starting at noon.

