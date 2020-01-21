advertisement

The city of Cadillac approved the recreational marijuana business in September.

Tuesday evening, they made changes to the rules.

The municipal commission decided to allow more than one marijuana business on a single property.

This change covers both leisure and medicine.

“I think they cleaned it up a bit.” I think the municipal commission that just got started in this area is doing a very good job, ”said John Taylor, owner of K-Kind.

Taylor owns K-Kind, a medical and soon to be recreational marijuana business, in Kalamazoo with another location that will open in April in Big Rapids.

Now they’re looking to come to Cadillac.

“It looks like they did their homework. They heard the questions from people in the industry and they solved that,” said Taylor.

The city of Cadillac has decided to modify its original ordinance to allow co-location.

This means that several businesses can be located in the same building or shopping center.

According to Taylor’s experience, this is normal.

“I think the majority, if not all places, is where it happens,” said Taylor.

In addition, the application deadline has been extended from January 31 to February 28.

Other Cadillac companies are eager to find out what these marijuana companies can bring to the community.

“For me, having more pedestrian traffic is the most important. You know, the more pedestrians you have, the better the sales for everyone, “said Kaycie Ramsey, owner of Your Sister’s Closet.

Ramsey says these stores will bring people from all over.

“If it brings in taxes and if it generates pedestrian traffic that could potentially help, I think it’s a good deal,” said Ramsey.

