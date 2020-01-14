advertisement

‘Penny Dreadful’ was, without a doubt, a very strange series that took a long time to get used to, but once you were there, there was really something special about it.

Mixing horror, drama, soap opera tropes, and just about every common horror character you might think of in a TV series meant there was nothing subtle about it. The following series, “ Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, ” seems to do something similar, so there is at least some sort of continuity with it.

The story goes from Victorian London to Los Angeles two years before the start of the Second World War, and like any story from the 1940s in Los Angeles, there is a plot. According to the official synopsis, the story will follow the construction of the highway system, the prevalence of folklore among Mexican American residents, the violent history of racism of the LAPD, not to mention a slip to radio evangelism and the Nazis in Los Angeles.

As if that were not enough, it seems that Natalie Dormer, a Game of Thrones alumna, is there like … an angel? Several characters? Who knows. Anyway, it’s A Lot ™ ️ but it’s a bit expected when it’s ‘Penny Dreadful’.

Here is the teaser. ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels debuts in the United States in April, so expect it on our screens very soon.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi2h1Zfr7fs [/ integrated]

.

