SCRANTON, Pa. – Flickering lights outside The Marketplace in Steamtown cause drivers and shoppers a headache. The lights have not been fixed for months because the city and the mall cannot agree on whose job it is to fix them.

It may just seem like a nuisance, but it is actually the subject of a month-long conflict between the mall and the city.

Employees hope that a change in leadership in the city is exactly what they needed to get something done about these annoying street lights.

“We don’t want to argue, we just have this safe. A person has already been hit by a car here, a person was killed when they were working on the crossing a few years ago. We just want it to be safe,” Anthony said Cali, the director of public safety and management.

Cali handed out the city seven months ago when Mayor Bill Courtright was still in office.

The Marketplace has lights on the side of the building to illuminate the sidewalk, but it says that the lights that illuminate the street are entirely the responsibility of the city.

Cali says that the last two mayors of Scranton have told him that making up the street lamps was the responsibility of the mall. But in a correspondence from 2018, the city seems to recognize that the street lamps are indeed city property.

“We have sent letters to the city on the same issue and the traffic lights were on our bill at the time,” Cali said. “They have responded, and they have taken care of it and it has not been in our account since.”

People who walk and drive on Lackawanna Avenue agree that the faulty street lights are dangerous

“I would absolutely say that it is distracting for drivers. You want a well-lit space when you come through, especially in a city like this, we need better lighting,” said Jacob Price.

But they also believe that tackling the problem must have priority over politics.

“I find that a bit ridiculous, and if it’s really about a sensor or a couple of lights, they just have to get it done,” Price added.

Mayor Paige Cognetti tells us that she immediately instructs the DPW to repair the lights because of public safety concerns. She also says that she and her team are still working to find out more about who is ultimately responsible for street lighting maintenance.

