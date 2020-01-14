advertisement

An artist’s rendition of a Renovated Stampede Trail, including a proposed new arena.

Calgary City Hall has unveiled the official deals for a new arena, offering the first public viewing in some of the details of the deal with Calgary Flames owners.

Contracts published online late Monday outline Saddledome’s plan for cost overruns, insurance and fortunes.

Terms see Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. pay the building’s $ 550 million insurance premiums, but they are only responsible for the amount they would pay if the arena were not in a flood plain. The city is on the hook for change.

They formed. Jeromy Farkas said while happy to see the deal made public, he worries about the potential unknowns of those costs.

“I think it is irresponsible of us signing such an empty check on behalf of taxpayers,” he said.

But Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he does not think conditions put the city at increased risk.

“The city is a giant organization with very complex policies, insurance risks and a building will not change much,” he said.

The city council approved the deal in July, with the city and CSEC paying $ 275m each to build the $ 550m site in East Victoria Park. After signing the multilateral agreement in December, city officials said some of the contracts would be made public.

However, not all arena-related contracts are posted online.

Only the deals the city is party to are released, city officials say. Contracts between the Flames and Calgary Stampede have not been made public.

The city also edited a portion of a tax agreement signed with the Flames. The flames will not pay taxes or rent on the main arena or any secondary ice pillows that are built inside the facility. Instead, Flames will make an annual payment to the city for the duration of the deal – though the specific amount was redacted in the contracts posted online.

A summary of the key financial terms posted online by the city:

Finely print the deal

Earlier, officials had said the city would be hit at any additional cost to demolish Saddledome, which has long been part of the redevelopment vision for East Victoria Park.

But the old building will stand for a period of time after the new arena is built, and the agreement signed by Flames and the city on December 5 includes a specific condition that would apply once the new arena is complete, but before The saddledome is ruined.

The Flames have reserved the right to approve any programming at Saddledome that may be considered to be in competition with the programming offered in the new arena, under the contract.

They formed. Ward Sutherland said he does not expect the restriction to apply for the long term. “It’s an old building, it has to go,” Sutherland said. “I would predict within a year that it would have gone.”

The deal also means that team owners cannot relocate the Flames to another city in the period before moving to the new event center.

Under the terms of the agreement, potential cost overruns create a complex chain of events where the city and CSEC must first consider the use of emergency funds, reducing project costs and allocating additional 50/50 costs. If all doesn’t work out, the city or CSEC may decide to contribute up to an additional $ 25 million, and the other partner will have to cut in half that amount.

If all those options are exhausted, the project is suspended until they find a way forward.

Calgary Municipal Land Corp. will manage the building’s development, and will be paid a $ 8 million fee between 2019 and 2024.

Nenshi said he is satisfied with the terms of the deal.

“Because CMLC is the project manager on that project, they know how to build items on a budget and on time,” he said.

Sutherland added that the council will look at “as a hawk” for cost overruns.

“One of the advantages now in our not so big economy, the chances of cost overruns are slightly narrowed,” Sutherland said.

“No party wants it to exceed its excess budget.”

Infographic released by the City of Calgary on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, with details on the new arena and the development of a cultural and entertainment district in East Central Park.

