advertisement

City girls rapper Yung Miami add its own twist to it. The hip-hop star crossed a revamped Instagram page this week focused on shaking booty.

Key facts: Miami went to its IG page on Friday with only new posts showing its launch of a twerking class.

On a related note: Recently, the cover of the must-have City Girls billboard arrived online and immediately went viral.

advertisement

Wait, there is more: In their cover function, JT and Yung Miami reveal their intention to abandon a new studio effort in the coming months.

Quality control bosses are pushing for a City Girls album this spring – an official milestone for the past two years of drama. But the girls don’t want to rush, even if they have more than enough songs recorded – including “You Tried It”, on which JT rumbles, “I can wait in the car, I’m not meeting your mom “on a primo strip club rhythm. If the world is going to see the duo together for the first time since it exploded, everything must be perfect. (Notice board)

Before you leave: JT also stressed the importance of not rushing greatness.

“I don’t want to sound crazy, but I just feel like we can do more,” says JT. “I just want to go back to … not how we were, but how we should be.” So they’re still in the studio everyday, the grind, Miami bringing the baby every once in a while and JT crashing into his makeshift bedroom, which is now full of Louis Vuitton and Chanel bags filled with birthday gifts that would make a scene if they were at the halfway house. (Billboard)

advertisement