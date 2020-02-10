advertisement

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a Newberry City Council press release, Thomas Louis Boyd has passed away.

Explanation for City of Newberry:

advertisement

With a heavy heart, the city of Newberry announces the death of City Councilor Thomas Louis Boyd.

Boyd, 77, has been on the City Council for more than 13 years since October 10, 2006. During his tenure, Boyd represented District 5 of the city and always said it was an honor and privilege to serve these citizens.

Boyd’s service activities included time for the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Capital Project Sales Tax Committee, the Newberry County Council on Aging and the Newberry County Literacy Council.

Mayor Foster Senn described Boyd as an excellent city councilor and friend.

“He has been a major contributor to improvements in Newberry over the past two decades, including his commitment to the creation of Dr. Julian Grant Park and improvements to Willowbrook Park,” said Senn. “He also sought compromise in discussions, gave smart advice, and was a good friend.”

City manager Matt DeWitt said Boyd is a stable and reassuring voice in the city council that has always had the greatest interest in his city.

“He is very much missed in the church and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs. Narvis Boyd. I know that this city will come together to support you at this most difficult time. ”

advertisement