In the latest twist in the month-long saga about moving homeless housing to the 12th district of the Los Angeles City Council, City Councilor John Lee targeted a location in North Hills – but he said his efforts were blocked by District Director Sheila Kuehl ,

“We had a perfect location that wasn’t close to single-family neighborhoods,” Lee told Chatsworth Neighborhood Council this week. “It is a great location and unfortunately we were rejected.”

Lee said the property at 15711 Roscoe Boulevard is inhabited by a Motel 6 that could provide living space, and borders on an extensive car park where a safe parking program could possibly take place for people who sleep in their vehicles overnight. Lee’s office worked with representatives of the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission to find out what resources might be available to convert the site into homeless shelters, Lee’s spokeswoman said.

Lee said the request was rejected by Supervisor Kuehl because the Roscoe property is within 500 feet of the 405 freeway, which is a potential health hazard. It’s not that simple, says Kuehl’s office. The regulator issued a statement stating that the Affordable Housing Trust dollar – the source of funding – that Lee was looking for could not be invested in locations within 500 feet of a freeway.

According to Kuehl, Lee “suggested that LA County’s policies restrict the construction of supporting residential buildings within 500 feet of a freeway, but that’s not true. The policy only applies to Affordable Housing Trust funds, not to the construction of housing that apparently every other Council District understands. “

“I am sure that Council member Lee did not intentionally misrepresent the facts that were presented in our conversation months ago,” said Kuehl.

In response, Lee said in a statement that he met with several community members a few months ago to discuss tentative proposals for permanent support homes. “Upon request, a Supervisor Kuehl employee checked that locations within 500 feet of highways are not eligible for trust funds for affordable housing. These funds are used to finance affordable and permanent housing,” said Lee’s statement. “There is no confusion in this regard.”

City council members committed in 2018 to approve and build new homeless housing projects in each of their districts. Lee’s district is the only one in the city for which there are no such projects or plans.

Grace Yao, a spokeswoman for Councilman Lee, said the North Hills site was set up independently of a Chatsworth project known as Topanga Apartments. This concept, proposed by the Affirmed Housing Group, aims to turn a former car park on Topanga Canyon Boulevard into a housing complex for the homeless. Lee has spoken out against the Chatsworth plan, which has sparked neighbors’ opposition.

Lee, who will apply for reelection on March 3, has been criticized for his efforts to choose a location other than Topanga Apartments because funding for Proposition HHH is specifically tied to the Chatsworth package.

In 2016, voters in LA approved the HHH, a $ 1.2 billion borrowing effort to build up to 10,000 new homes for the homeless within 10 years. This sparked a race for approval of projects across the city, so the bulk of these dollars will be pretty much pronounced for now. However, Lee applied for county funding for the North Hills project.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Lee asked residents to contact Kuehl’s office and work for the North Hills site. He said he was ready to share a letter the manager had sent to his office regarding the North Hills property.

However, the manager’s spokeswoman said Kuehl never sent a letter to Lee’s office. Instead, the manager’s home and homeless representatives emailed a voter about the location.

On Wednesday, Lee said he was also considering submitting an application asking his city council colleagues to keep HHH funding in his district if the Chatsworth location does not work for some reason.

“Something tells me they agree,” he said to the Chatsworth Neighborhood Council audience on Wednesday.

Earlier, Lee said he was working with Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials to identify additional locations.

Advocates of the Topanga Apartments plan have argued with the neighbors. Even after the developer Affirmed Housing Group reduced the complex from 64 studio apartments to 54, the violent opposition continued. Dozens of Chatsworth residents recently took to the streets, raising concerns about the location’s proximity to an elementary school and dormitories. A petition against the project has collected more than 2,700 signatures.

Lee was accused of speaking to the Chatsworth residents who opposed the proposal. However, there is no guarantee that his North Hills idea will not create opposition, as is the case with other proposals for homeless accommodation in the Southland area.

During a recent candidate forum, Loraine Lundquist, Lee’s opponent on March 3, criticized the city council for rejecting Chatsworth’s idea.

“It is misinformation to tell people that we are looking for other locations – because funding is tied to the location,” she said, “and it is important to be honest with people and provide real guidance to find the solutions to find that we need. ” in the face of this crisis actually being implemented in our community. “

