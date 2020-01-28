advertisement

Council bosses are expected to buy and refurbish 175 NHS homes in an attempt to reduce the shortage of social housing in Leicester.

Homes near Leicester General Hospital in Crown Hills were until recently occupied by health workers and their families who were evicted last year by Leicester University NHS Trust (UHL) hospitals.

NHS officials said the houses were not fit for habitation and that it would cost around £ 5 million to upgrade them.

However, Leicester City Council is now about to make an offer for the properties and make them available to some of the 6,000 people currently waiting for a council house locally.

Elly Cutkelvin, Deputy Mayor of Education and Housing, told councilors at a plenary council meeting, “It is especially important that we look at portfolios like this when you consider our diminishing role as owner .

“We lose a lot of properties through the right to buy. It is therefore essential to seize all the opportunities that present themselves to us.

“The prospect of 175 additional social housing units is very important”

Councilor Cutkelvin said the housing agents had met with NHS officials before Christmas to examine the houses to see if they were viable for use as council property.

She said, “It has been confirmed that they will be.

“A new inspection was carried out last week to determine their condition and the work that would be necessary to renovate and reconfigure them.

“We are currently in permanent dialogue with the NHS and hope to be able to submit an offer for evaluation and all necessary approvals soon.

City Councilor Patrick Kitterick, who originally suggested to City Council to acquire the Hospital Close homes, commended council and the NHS for the prompt action.

He said: “May I ask that an emergency be taken to put them back into service because it is difficult in the region to get them on board?

“These homes are desperately needed for the families and individuals who are on the city’s housing waiting list.”

Councilor Cutkelvin said she hopes the agreement will be completed before the end of March and the fiscal year and that she will be used as a home again as soon as possible. “

She said the houses were in “medium to bad” condition at the moment but could be renovated but no price set for purchase or work yet.

