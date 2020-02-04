advertisement

Steps to Calgary City Hall with old town hall in the background were photographed on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Gavin Young / Postmedia

The city will mitigate the impact of tax increases on small businesses once more after a late-night council vote Monday.

The decision came shortly before 9:30 p.m. after a full day of council, approving $ 30m in estate tax deductions to capture non-residential tax hikes at 10 percent this year.

advertisement

Tips only. Druh Farrell and Jyoti Gondek were opposed. Couns. Evan Woolley, Ray Jones and Diane Colley-Urquhart were absent.

Numerous councilors said they would support the move, but only willingly.

“It doesn’t solve the problem,” Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said. “It softens the blow, kind of. I hate it, but I understand the use, so I’m going to vote without it.”

They formed. Ward Sutherland said he was in favor, but he wished the council would find more money for deductions rather than savings.

The vote comes as council priority members and the finance committee narrowly passed the tax relief program last month. At the time, Mayor Naheed Nenshi called on councilors to vote in favor of a cash injection or risk “exactly the situation we had last year” when business owners arrived in the city hall in protest, protesting against huge tax increases.

Monday’s vote brings the total amount the city has spent since 2017 on business tax relief programs to nearly $ 250m.

The City Council has been struggling with Calgary’s sharp “tax change” problem for years, as the economic downturn consistently fueled high vacancies in downtown. Following on the value of the oppressed property, causing an automatic shift of the tax burden for businesses outside the core.

Despite the council’s decision to rebalance the tax burden between businesses and homeowners last November, without another deduction program, some retail properties in the city would face tax increases of up to 17 percent in 2020.

Last fall’s budget adjustments shifted to a division in which homeowners pay 52 percent of municipal taxes while businesses pay 48.

Nenshi argued that deductions are necessary to ensure that businesses have a chance to adapt to the “new normal”. But some councilors said the city is fueling unrealistic expectations of continued tax breaks without really tackling underlying budget issues.

They formed. Jyoti Gondek said he could not support the continuation of the program.

“Sorry, no change of heart here,” she said.

“I understand you’re at least doing something … but I would ask what else could we do with $ 30 million that would help the business community?”

Nenshi said he agreed with the need for a better way, but the council was unable to come up with a solution last year and “I do not want to repeat it again.”

“Like everyone else, this is a sharp vote for me.”

Some advisers have also issued a proposal to ask the Alberta government to set up a task force to review reforms to the estate tax assessment process.

The council was scheduled to debate the motion Monday, but did not finish the agenda by the end of the night. They will discuss it on Tuesday.

masmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @meksmith

advertisement