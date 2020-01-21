advertisement

Grace Brennan grew up in the city and now lives in the bush. Its mission is to unite the two communities and to protect the “treasure” of rural life.

Ms. Brennan received a standing ovation after delivering the Australia Day address in Sydney on Tuesday. She traveled from her remote farm in central west New South Wales to discuss the rise of her online social campaign Buy From The Bush.

Ms. Brennan, who lives with husband Jack and her three children on a sheep and grain farm outside the city of Warren, said she created the platform to support remote communities in times of intense drought.

advertisement

“Rural communities are a treasure to be protected,” said Brennan.

“Not for their contribution to GDP, but for something much bigger; their contribution to Australian identity and history.”

The campaign, which encourages people to shop in the bush to support drought-stricken communities, started in October with an Instagram account from Brennans’ Warren kitchen table.

The hashtag has been used 64,000 times on Instagram. More than 400,000 people have followed the campaign on social media.

The first six weeks raised $ 2.6 million in revenue for featured businesses, while 25 rural jobs were created by higher sales and more than $ 320,000 was spent on postage to Australia Post rural branches.

“Buy From The Bush is less about crisis aid than sustainable support for rural communities in the long run,” she said.

“At a time when the gap between city and country, between left and right, between large and small businesses is great, the strength of a united community, albeit an online community, has really changed.

“It opened talks, stimulated the mood, created jobs and undoubtedly saved companies.”

After growing up in Sydney, Ms. Brennan moved to the countryside about 10 years ago to realize her husband’s dream of becoming a farmer.

“We have seen flooding, rising debt levels, the consequences of severe mental illness and severe family stress,” she said.

“I learned about physical isolation, loneliness and exhaustion. I have experienced hard work in extreme conditions.

“Through a city girl’s lens, I saw camaraderie, love, dedication, and resilience in a way I had never seen before.”

Ms. Brennan stressed the importance of making connections between town and country, especially in the midst of the bush fire crisis that struck NSW.

“People feel ignored and are now being confirmed in the worst way,” said Ms. Brennan.

“But I think guilt tends to isolate itself; it does not empower.

“For me, it’s not what the Australian spirit is calling us to do.”

Australia needs to tell a different story about the bush, Brennan said, focusing on curiosity, interest, pride, and desire.

“We are a country of people who want to help each other,” she said.

“What a triumph that is. That ordinary people can have extraordinary effects.”

Originally released as a city, Bush can band together for people affected by drought

advertisement