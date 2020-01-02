advertisement

Mac Jones threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and the No. 13 Alabama withdrew in a 35-16 victory over the No. 14 Michigan at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., On Wednesday.

Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide (11-2). Jerry Jeudy caught six passes for 204 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown reception early.

The Alabama defense shut out the Wolverines in the second half. The Crimson Tide were making their first non-College appearance at the Playoff after the season after six in six seasons.

With Jones starting in place of injured starter Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama racked up 480 total yards and did not make a turnover.

Senior Shea Patterson passed for 233 yards and a touchdown score for Michigan (9-4), which has lost four straight postseason appearances under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Zach Charbonnet gained 84 yards to lead the rushing attack.

The Crimson Tide took a 21-16 lead early in the third quarter when Jones joined DeVonta Smith on a 42-yard touchdown pass just 1:30 into the second half.

Alabama extended its lead with 10:01 remaining in the game on Jones’ 20-yard mark at Miller Forristall. Harris added a double at the last minute.

Michigan led 16-14 at halftime.

The Crimson Tide fired a deep shot into their first play from scrimmage and seized the lead. Jeudy lined up in the slot and beat his defender on the field in a post pattern. Jones hit it in a tight effort in the 85-yard game.

The Wolverines tied the score on their third possession. Patterson’s 7-yard pass to tight end Nick Eubanks completed an 85-yard drive. A 34-yard pass to Donovan People-Jones set the score.

A pair of Quinn Nordin field goals of 36 and 42 yards gave Michigan a 13-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Alabama regained the lead when Harris entered the end zone on a 9-yard run, finishing with a 75-yard drive.

Nordin broke a 57-yard field goal, tying the school record for the longest in his preserved history in the final game of the half. But that would prove to be the end points of Michigan’s game.

