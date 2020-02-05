advertisement

Romney is the first Republican to stand out from his party.

By Libby Cathey

ABC News – Utah Republican Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he will vote for President Donald Trump’s conviction if the Senate votes in his impeachment process.

In a dramatic speech just two hours before the Senate should finally vote on the articles, an emotional Romney cited his belief as the main reason for his decision.

“As a senator judge, I swore an oath to God to practice impartial justice. I am deeply religious. My belief is at the heart of who I am, ”said Romney before he was suffocated and paused.

“I take an oath to God that is extremely logical. I knew from the start that judging the President would be the most difficult decision of my life, and the chairman of my own party what he was doing was not perfect. No, it was a blatant attack on our electoral rights, national security, and core values ​​that corrupted an election to keep itself in office – it is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of oath of office that I can imagine.

