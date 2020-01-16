advertisement

If you felt the earth shake a little in Manhattan Tuesday morning, it was probably due to the huge mass of large sums of money that were starting to change. “Seismic” is the only word to describe the recent decision by asset management company BlackRock to recognize the urgency of the climate crisis and to begin (focus on begin) to begin to redirect its investments.

According to one estimate, there is about $ 80 trillion in silver on the planet. If this is true, then BlackRock’s holding of $ 7 trillion means that almost a penny of every dollar rests in its digital files, mainly in the form of stocks in which it invests for pension and other funds. So when BlackRock CEO Larry Fink dedicated his annual letter to investors to explain that climate change has now put us “on the verge of a fundamental finance overhaul”, it marked a turning point in climate history.

He’s right about the financial future, of course – you can’t look at the clouds of smoke that are now obscuring the Australian continent and go away thinking that we can stay the course we are. But anyone who pays attention – including C.E.O.s investment funds – has known the score for years. What has changed now are a few factors.

On the one hand, stocks of fossil fuels have started to slow portfolios. As the Times observed, “If Mr. Fink had moved ten years ago to withdraw BlackRock funds from companies that contribute to climate change, his customers would have been well served. In the past 10 years, until Friday, companies in the energy sector S&P 500 had gained only 2% in total. During the same period, the broad S&P 500 almost tripled. “

But, at least as important, public pressure continues to mount. Militant campaigns have worked to get the financial sector to pay attention. (I was involved in one and was among those arrested Friday after staying in the lobby of a Chase branch.) In recent months, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual and Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. , have all put forward new climate policies, and the European Investment Bank – the world’s largest international public bank – has announced that it will completely stop lending to fossil fuel projects.

Meanwhile, more and more people around the world have started to interview their financial advisers. Climate change, Fink said in his letter, is “almost always the biggest problem that customers around the world raise with BlackRock.” And BlackRock customers aren’t the only ones affected, so you can see Vanguard and State Street, the other asset – of managing the giants, by following this track in the months to come.

BlackRock’s actual policy changes are modest compared to Fink’s rhetoric. At least as a first step, the main change will be to rid the company’s actively managed portfolio (about $ 1.8 trillion in value) of coal stocks; but coal, although still a major contributor to climate change, is already on the decline, except in Asia. The companies that operate it have built up value – even the huddling of Donald Trump has not been able to slow the decline of the industry in this country. So an investor swearing at coal is a bit like cutting the cake from your diet but clinging to a slice of pie and a box of donuts.

And Fink is apparently stuck in a ten-year-old time chain, suggesting on CNBC that “natural gas plays a very important role in the energy transition.” It is also the new official position of the American Petroleum Institute; unfortunately, science shows that hydraulic fracturing of natural gas releases large amounts of methane, the second most important contributor to climate change.

The other weakness of the plan is that it does not directly address the main activity of BlackRock, which is passive index funds. The company previously claimed that it could do nothing about the content of these indexes. But the announcement from BlackRock suggests that this position is changing. In the coming months, I would be surprised if the firm did not persuade Standard & Poor’s and other index manufacturers to produce “sustainable” versions of their main products. At that time, if BlackRock started to push its larger customers into these investments, the money transfer would be much more significant.

But BlackRock is so huge that the signal it sent will likely be heard even through the layers of detail. “Personally, I see this as the beginning of the end for the fossil fuel system,” said Kingsmill Bond, an analyst who previously worked at Citibank and Deutsche Bank, and who is now with the Carbon Tracker Initiative. based in London, said me. “Who now wants to hold the frozen fossil assets?”

His observation, he said, is based on what investors call the “biggest fool theory”. “Many people hold assets in the hope that they can sell them to someone else. And now the world’s largest asset manager has stated very publicly that a “significant reallocation of capital” will take place sooner than expected – indeed, “as the capital markets advance future risk, we will see changes in the distribution of capital faster than we think. climatic changes. »»

So Bond explained, “If you have a gas network or a coal ship or a diesel car factory, Fink basically says that very soon there will be no buyers for these assets. And, because the markets are thinking about it, it means that the next time you try to refinance your loan on these assets, or the next time you try to sell them, you will be hard pressed. In fact, this is how the financial markets pull risk forward. “

There is still a lot to do. For today, however, it is enough that the biggest guy in the block has started to bow to reality – a reality that Fink recognizes will only get bigger. “These dynamics will accelerate as the next generation takes the lead in government and business,” he writes. “As thousands of billions of dollars turn into millennials over the next few decades, as they become CEOs and CIOs, as they become decision makers and heads of state, they further reshape the ‘global approach to sustainability.’

It’s late – too late to save the Arctic, too late to save the species that probably disappeared in Australia’s wildfires, too late to save the homes of millions of people around the world forced to flee in the midst of withered droughts and rising seas. But if, for a moment, you want to have some hope for the future of the climate, then today is your day.

